Rodrygo enters the record books for Real Madrid: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 28, 2023, 01:09 am 2 min read

Rodrygo has become the third-youngest player for Real Madrid to score from a direct free-kick in La Liga since the 2003-04 season Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadrid)

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo scored a brace as Real Madrid defeated Sevilla on matchday 37 of the La Liga 2022-23 season. Rodrygo's first goal was a free-kick in the 29th minute. His goal was the equalizer after Sevilla scored in the third minute. Rodrygo then sealed the matter with his second in the 69th minute before Marcos Acuna was sent off for Sevilla.

Rodrygo claims this unique record for Los Blancos

As per Opta, Rodrygo has become the third-youngest player for Real Madrid to score from a direct free-kick in La Liga since the 2003-04 season when data became available. Rodrygo achieved the mark aged 22 years and 138 days. Mesut Ozil in 2021 (22y, 23d) and Marco Asensio in 2017 (21y, 217d) are ahead of the Brazilian in this regard.

Key numbers for the in-form Rodrygo

Rodrygo has scored two braces in his last six games for Real Madrid in all competitions. As per Opta, it's just one fewer than in his previous 152 games for Los Blancos (three). In 107 La Liga games for Real, Rodrygo has smashed 16 goals, including nine in 2022-23. Overall, the promising Brazilian star has 37 goals across competitions in 164 games.

Massive records for Real Madrid and Kroos

Real have won four away league games in a row against Sevilla for only the second time, after four wins between 1994-1996. Meanwhile, Toni Kroos attempted 133 passes against Sevilla (124 completed), the most of any player in a single game this season.

Real claim their 24th win in La Liga 2022-23

Real claimed their 24th win of the campaign from 37 league games (D5 L8). Real are second with 77 points and have a four points lead over Atletico Madrid (73), having played a game more. Sevilla, who are winless in three La Liga games, remain 10th with 49 points. Notably, Sevilla registered their 14th loss this season.