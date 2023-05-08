Sports

Lionel Messi returns to PSG training: What lies ahead?

Lionel Messi returns to PSG training: What lies ahead?

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 08, 2023, 11:47 pm 2 min read

Messi has scored 15 goals in the LIgue 1 this season (Source: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Paris Saint-Germain's talisman Lionel Messi returned to training on Monday despite the club's two-week suspension on him. Some reports suggest that the club is considering lifting the ban on the Argentine superstar, who made an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. However, he has issued a public apology to his teammates, supporters, and to the club. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Messi and the PSG are going through a cold war, and it looks certain that the Argentine will leave Paris in the summer.

However, reports in The Times suggest that PSG may take a U-turn and extend Messi's contract. His suspension may also be lifted by the French outfit.

But overall, it depends on the player and the club ultimately to decide their future.

Messi issued an apology for his trip to Saudi Arabia

Messi has apologized for his actions to his teammates and his supporters. "I apologize again to my teammates at the club. I honestly thought that we were going to have the day off after the game," he said. "I had organized this trip to Saudi Arabia, which I had previously canceled and I couldn't go. Once again, I apologize for what I did."

What's next for Messi?

PSG remain confident that they have the most lucrative offer for Messi. Besides, a fairytale return to Barcelona would require a remarkable accounting given their financial condition. There are also reports suggesting that he has offers from MLS and also an offer from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal. Reportedly, Messi can be the highest-paid footballer in the world if he moves to middle-east.

Messi's numbers for PSG

Messi has slammed home 15 goals and as many assists in the ongoing Ligue 1 season. He leads the assists charts with 15 assists in 28 Ligue 1 appearances. He has scored four goals and provided four assists in seven Champions League matches. The Argentine superstar also scored a single goal in the French Super Cup. Overall, he has netted 31 goals for PSG.