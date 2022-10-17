Sports

Is striker Kylian Mbappe interested to leave PSG? He answers

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 17, 2022, 08:52 pm 2 min read

Mbappe signed a new three-year deal with PSG in May

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe, on Sunday, denied reports which claimed that he wants to leave the club during January's transfer window. Mbappe stated that he "never asked for his departure" after PSG's 1-0 win over Marseille in Ligue 1. Earlier this month, French media reported that Mbappe was fed up with unfulfilled promises made to him by PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mbappe has been sensational for PSG over the years, and his goal-scoring attributes make him a top asset.

Last week, he became PSG's highest scorer in the Champions League, steering clear of Edinson Cavani.

As has been the case, Mbappe has been instrumental for PSG in the ongoing season across competitions.

Denying reports of his departure, Mbappe said he is "happy" at the club.

Statement Here is the official statement

"I never asked for my departure in January. The information that came out on the day of the (Champions League match against Benfica). I am not involved in this information neither directly nor indirectly," he told reporters after PSG's win over Marseille. He added, "I was as shocked by this news as everyone else. People may think I'm involved, I'm not at all."

Developments Mbappe signed a new deal with PSG in May

In May 2022, Mbappe signed a new three-year deal with PSG. By agreeing to stay with the French champions, Mbappe also turned down a move to Real Madrid. The lucrative deal had a signing-on fee as Mbappe became the highest-paid footballer in the world. Notably, PSG offered other advantages that Real could not match. The decision has raised eyebrows, and plenty of developments followed.

Numbers His overall numbers for PSG

In 231 games, Mbappe has scored 183 goals for PSG in all competitions. As many as 127 of them have come in Ligue 1. Prior to joining PSG, he also scored 27 goals in 60 appearances for Monaco. Mbappe has a total of 214 goals from 303 matches in his career. He owns 147 goals across leagues.

UCL PSG's highest scorer in Champions League

Earlier this month, Mbappe set a new UEFA Champions League record for PSG. As stated, he steered clear of Cavani to become the highest goal-scorer for the French giants in UCL history. He achieved the mark after netting a penalty against Benfica on matchday four. Mbappe smashed his 31st Champions League goal and went ahead of Cavani, who managed to score 30.