Kylian Mbappe becomes PSG's highest scorer in Champions League

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 12, 2022, 02:36 pm 2 min read

Kylian Mbappe has set a new UEFA Champions League record for his club PSG (Photo credit: Twitter/@PSG_English)

French football superstar Kylian Mbappe has set a new UEFA Champions League record for his club Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe has steered clear of Edinson Cavani to become the highest goal-scorer for the French giants in UCL history. He achieved the mark after netting a penalty against Benfica on matchday four. PSG were held 1-1 by the Portuguese side. Here we decode Mbappe's stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mbappe has been sensational for PSG over the years and his goal-scoring attributes make him a top asset.

Mbappe was instrumental once again in handing PSG the lead. He converted a penalty after Rafa Silva fouled Juan Bernat.

Cavani was a PSG star for many years amassed big numbers. However, Mbappe looks set to break many of them.

Information Mbappe has 31 UCL goals for PSG

Mbappe smashed his 31st Champions League goal and went ahead of Cavani, who managed to score 30. Neymar is 3rd on the list for PSG with 21 goals. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (20) and Angel Di Maria (14) follow suit.

Twitter Post Mbappe rules!

🔝 All-time top goalscorers for Paris in the Champions League (group stage to final):



3⃣1⃣ Kylian Mbappé

3⃣0⃣ Edinson Cavani

2⃣1⃣ Neymar

2⃣0⃣ Zlatan Ibrahimović

1⃣4⃣ Ángel Di María#UCL pic.twitter.com/g19Q85nVML — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 11, 2022

Do you know? Mbappe nets his 37th Champions League goal

Mbappe has already raced to 37 Champions League goals. Besides his 31 goals for PSG, he managed six for former club AS Monaco. Mbappe has now gone past the legendary Ferenc Puskas in terms of Champions League goals.

Numbers Mbappe has been superb for PSG

Mbappe has been sensational for PSG since moving from Monaco. In 230 matches across competitions, he has bagged 183 goals so far. He is the second-highest scorer after Cavani (200). In 151 Ligue 1 games for the club, Mbappe has managed 127 goals which is the second highest after Cavani (138). Mbappe is the leading scorer in Coupe de France for PSG (22).

Information How has Mbappe performed in the 2022-23 season?

Mbappe leads the scoring chart for PSG in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has 12 goals under his belt, which is three more than second-placed Neymar (9). Mbappe is the joint-highest scorer in Ligue 1 alongside Neymar (8). He has four Champions League goals.

Development Mbappe wants to leave PSG

Reports have surfaced that Mbappe wants to leave PSG despite signing an expensive three-year contract in May. He feels PSG have failed to keep certain promises and this has triggered his willingness to depart. One of them is PSG's failure to offload Neymar, who in turn has responded with terrific numbers. Failure to sign a number nine and a central defender are other reasons.