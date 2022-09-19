Sports

Serie A 2022/23, Napoli beat Milan 2-1: Key stats

Napoli clinched their third successive win in Serie A 2022/23 (Source: Twitter/@SerieA_EN)

Napoli pinned a 2-1 win against Milan to extend their unbeaten streak in Serie A 2022/23. After a goalless first half, the Blues found a penalty, and Matteo Politano made no mistakes to up the visitors. Olivier Giroud pulled one back for Milan before a sensational header from Giovanni Simeone sealed the fate of the game. Here are the key stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

Milan were all attack in the first half, making Luciano Spalletti's men look timid. The dynamics changed in the second half when subbed-in Sergino Dest took out Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to concede a penalty for Milan. Politano scored the opener but, Giroud leveled the scenes from a Theo Hernandez cross. Simeone got past defender Fikayo Tomori to double the lead from Mario Rui's assist.

Milan Unique team records scripted by Milan

Milan suffered their first Serie A defeat since last January 17, when they conceded a 1-2 defeat to Spezia. With that, they have ended their 22-match unbeaten streak in the competition. As per Opta, it was the first instance since February 13, 1995, that Milan, Inter (1-3 Udinese), Juventus (0-1 Monza), and Roma (1-0 Atalanta) lost their Serie A match on the same day.

Politano Politano smashes this record

As per Opta, Politano has netted four goals against Milan in Serie A, which is the most by the 29-year-old against a side in the Italian top-flight. Also, all four of those have been recorded at the Meazza Stadium. Meanwhile, the Italian winger netted only his second goal of the season. He now owns 16 goals for Napoli across 92 appearances in Serie A.

Giroud Giroud scores these feats

As per Opta, Giroud has scored in three consecutive league appearances for the first time since July 2020. He last attained the honors while playing for Chelsea in Premier League. Also, the French footballer has now raced to 15 Serie A goals for Milan across 36 appearances, with four of those in the season underway.

Standings Napoli race to the top spot in Serie A standings

Napoli dethroned Udinese to bag the top spot in Serie A 2022/23 standings. They now own 17 points from five wins and two draws and a goal difference of +10. Atalanta trail them with a goal difference of +8. Meanwhile, Udinese, Lazio, Milan, and Roma follow suit with 16, 14, 14, and 13 points respectively.