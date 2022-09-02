Sports

AIFF presidential poll: Kalyan Chaubey beats Bhaichung Bhutia

AIFF presidential poll: Kalyan Chaubey beats Bhaichung Bhutia

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 02, 2022, 03:21 pm 3 min read

Kalyan Chaubey (middle) has won the AIFF presidential election (Photo credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball)

Former India footballer Kalyan Chaubey beat Bhaichung Bhutia to become the president of All India Football Federation (AIFF). Chaubey claimed a win margin of 33-1 to earn a massive win. Earlier, Bhaichung applied for the position at the last moment after his nomination was proposed by the Andhra Pradesh Football Association and seconded by the Rajasthan Football Association. Here are the details.

Chaubey Key details about Kalyan Chaubey

Interestingly, Chaubey was a former team-mate of Bhutia and his name was proposed by Mulrajsinh Chudasama, the General Secretary of Gujarat Football Association and seconded by Kipa Ajay, the secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Football Association. Chaubey has won the Goal-keeper of the Year twice (1997-98 and 2001-02). He won two SAFF Championships trophies with India and a bronze at the South Asian Games.

Twitter Post A big moment!

We congratulate Mr. @kalyanchaubey on being elected as the President, Mr. @mlanaharis as the Vice President, and Mr. Kipa Ajay as the Treasurer of the All India Football Federation 🙌🏼#AIFFGeneralBodyElections2022 🗳️ #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/YRwexiUntx — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 2, 2022

Information NA Haris becomes the new vice-president of AIFF

In other notable wins, Arunachal Pradesh's Kipa Ajay beat Gopalakrishna Kosaraju of Andhra Pradesh for the treasurer's post. NA Haris has become the new vice-president of AIFF. He beat Manvendra Singh.

Bhutia Bhutia attained these feats in his career

Bhutia scored 42 goals for India in 107 games. He went on to register 19 goals in the Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. Notably, he was the first person to score a hat-trick in this fixture, which he did in the 1997 Federation Cup semi-final. He was also the first Indian player to have made 100 appearances for the national team.

Career Bhutia had a successful career

In 97 games for East Bengal, Bhutia found the net 52 times. He also represented Bagan and went on to score 25 goals in 56 games. He won 19 trophies with East Bengal and won another four with Bagan. For the Blue Tigers, Bhutia won the AFC Cup Challenge in 2008, besides tasting success in three SAFF Championships and two Nehru Cups.

Ban FIFA had banned the AIFF

Last month, FIFA suspended the AIFF with immediate effect due to "undue influence from third parties". It was the first time in 85 years that the Indian football federation got banned. It was reported that India won't be able to host the Under-17 Women's football World Cup, which is scheduled to be held between October 11 and 30.

Information FIFA had warned AIFF of the suspension

FIFA warned of suspending the AIFF on August 5. It stated that India would be stripped of its rights to host the women's U-17 WC. The warning followed Supreme Court's directive to hold elections of the federation. The Supreme Court had approved the CoA-proposed timeline.

Details Key details about the AIFF elections

The SC has postponed the AIFF elections set to take place on August 28. The decision was taken to allow changes in the electoral college and for the commencement of the nomination process. Earlier, in its mandate, the SC said the voters' list will comprise 36 members representing states and union territories. The executive council of the AIFF would comprise 23 members.

FIFA FIFA lifts ban on AIFF

On August 27, FIFA lifted the ban on AIFF. The news comes after Supreme Court terminated the mandate of the three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) that was set to take over the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee. FIFA got a confirmation that the AIFF administration have now regained complete control over AIFF's daily affairs.