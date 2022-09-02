Sports

AUS vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

A dead rubber awaits both Australia and Zimbabwe as they lock horns in the third ODI on Saturday. The hosts folded Zimbabwe for merely 96 in the second ODI. They will be hoping to emulate their show. At the same time, they might make a few changes in the line-up. Zimbabwe eye a compensatory win to wind-up the tour. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville will host this affair. The wicket has assisted both batters and bowlers throughout the series. If Australia bat first, one could expect them to rack up somewhere around 280-300 runs. Chasing sides have won each of the four one-dayers played at this venue. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app (5:10 AM IST).

Information Here's the head-to-head record

Against Australia, Zimbabwe have managed only two wins in 32 face-offs (L 29, NR 1). Interestingly, Australia last played a bilateral series against Zimbabwe in May 2004, which they won by a 3-0 margin. Prior to that, the Aussies had won the home series (3-0).

AUS vs ZIM Can a sorry Zimbabwe fend off their miseries?

Zimbabwe have looked far from competitive so far. Sikandar Raza, who clocked hundreds against Bangladesh and India, hasn't been impactful one bit. Innocent Kaia and Regis Chakabva need to deliver the goods. As for Australia, pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have done a commendable job. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa has looked ominous. Josh Inglis and Marnus Labuschagne might replace Alex Carey and Steven Smith.

Batters Warner, Maxwell can clock these records

Warner has belted 5,680 runs across 135 ODIs. He is 78 short of surpassing Shane Watson's run count for Australia (5,757). He will become the 11th highest run-getter for the Aussies in 50-overs cricket. Hard-hitter Maxwell has slammed 3,422 runs while striking at 126.83. He can attain the 3,500-run mark. He can also surpass Mark Taylor's run-tally (3,514).

Duo Hazlewood, Starc close to attaining feats

Josh Hazlewood owns 98 scalps at 26.41. He can reach the 100-wicket mark. Mitchell Starc has captured 199 wickets across 101 matches. He can become the fastest to 200 scalps, usurping Saqlain Mushtaq (104 matches). He will be the sixth bowler for Australia to attain 200 wickets after Glenn McGrath (380), Brett Lee (380), Shane Warne (291), Mitchell Johnson (239), and Craig McDermott (203).

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

Australia (probable XI): Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith/Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk)/Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. Zimbabwe (probable XI): Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava.

Dream11 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option1): Regis Chakabva, David Warner (vice-captain), Steven Smith, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Glenn Maxwell, Sikandar Raza, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc (captain), Adam Zampa. Fantasy XI (option 2): Regis Chakabva, David Warner, Steven Smith (captain), Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Glenn Maxwell, Sikandar Raza, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa (vice-captain).