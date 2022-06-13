Sports

Shane Warne, Meg Lanning recognized in Queen's Birthday Honors List

Late Shane Warne and Australia women's team captain Meg Lanning have earned a spot in the Queen's Birthday Honors for their contribution to cricket and the community. Warne, the greatest leg-spinner of all time, passed away in March this year due to a heart attack in Thailand. He has been recognized on the honors list for his cricket achievements and off-field contributions.

Warne has been appointed an Order of Australia (AO) posthumously for his "distinguished service to cricket as a player, role model and commentator, and to the community through charitable initiatives". Meanwhile, Lanning has been awarded Member (AM) in the General Division for "significant service to women's cricket at the elite level". Doug Walters and Muriel Picton are the other cricketers to be honored.

Australian legend Shane Warne passed away of a "suspected heart attack" earlier this year. Warne, who died aged 52, is one of the greatest leg-spinners of all time. His record of 708 Test wickets is second to none among wrist-spinners. Warne took a record 1,001 wickets from 339 internationals at 25.51. He is the only leg-spinner with as many international wickets.

In 2020, Warne auctioned his baggy green to raise money for bushfire victims. The cap generated over AUD$1 million, the highest price for an Australian sports memorabilia. Moreover, his Shane Warne Foundation supported ill and underprivileged children in Australia.