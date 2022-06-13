Sports

IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jun 13, 2022, 12:25 pm 3 min read

India seek a desperate win when they face South Africa in the third T20I on Tuesday. Having lost the first two T20Is, it is high time the hosts perform to their potential. For the Proteas, there isn't much to worry about, given the form of their players. They would be backing themselves to take a 3-0 lead in the series. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host this affair. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The venue has hosted only two T20Is and averages a first-innings score of 104. Both pacers and spinners have had a considerable amount of success. Batting is likely to get easier as the game progresses.

India Can Rishabh Pant and Co. avoid a series defeat?

On the scoring front, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have been brilliant so far. Ruturaj Gaikwad's form is a concern. Hard-hitters Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant can't afford to come short in this duel. Veteran quick Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be high on confidence post a four-wicket haul in the last game. He will be hoping to emulate a similar feat.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in T20Is

Both teams have faced each other on 17 occasions. India have a slender lead with 9 wins, while SA have eight wins to show. SA haven't lost a T20I series in India, winning by 2-1 in 2015 and later, a 1-1 draw in 2019.

SA Proteas eye glory in Visakhapatnam

SA have the pedigree to clinch yet another triumph. Heinrich Klaasen, who replaced wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock (hand injury), slammed a 46-ball 81 in the last duel. In the middle order, the Proteas would be backing Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller to get the job done in Visakhapatnam. Pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will be raring to stack up eye-grabbing numbers.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

India (probable XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan. SA (probable XI): Temba Bavuma (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Dwaine Pretorious, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Ishan Kishan has slammed 399 runs in 12 T20Is. The southpaw averages 26.27. Averaging 36.87, Shreyas Iyer has clobbered 885 runs in 38 T20Is. He has struck at an impressive rate of 139.58. As per ESPNcricinfo, Anrich Nortje has affected 21 dismissals in 18 T20Is. He averages 22.19. Against India, David Miller has racked up 183 runs in 11 outings while striking at 148.78.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Dinesh Karthik, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada. Fantasy XI (option 2): Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.