SA vs IND, 1st ODI: Hosts set 297-run target

SA vs IND, 1st ODI: Hosts set 297-run target

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 19, 2022, 05:56 pm 3 min read

Bavuma and Rassie looked solid for SA (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

An excellent 204-run stand by Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen helped South Africa post 296/4 runs against India in the first ODI at Boland Park on Wednesday. SA were reduced to 68/3 before the two batters put on a valiant show. They disrupted India's offerings with the ball and played positive cricket. India need 297 runs to win from here on.

Bumrah JB hands India the perfect start

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Bumrah helped India get an early scalp in the form of Janneman Malan, who chased an outswinging delivery with his feet not moving. He nicked the ball as Rishabh Pant completed the catch. Malan was out for six, having faced 10 deliveries as Bumrah handed India the perfect start. SA were reduced to 19/1 in the fifth over.

Context Why does it matter?

This was a superb batting show by the two senior players.

Their majestic stand has helped SA get a decent score on a slower surface.

They made it look so easy, running well between the wickets and playing the big shots when needed.

Both players scored centuries and took the steam out of India's bowlers.

This was a mature effort.

Wickets SA lose two wickets after a decent stand

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

After Malan's dismissal, SA saw Quinton de Kock and Bavuma add a decent 39-run stand to stabilize the ship. However, just when they were finding their feet, India struck by removing De Kock. R Ashwin, who made a return to the ODI side, got the southpaw. Moments later, Aiden Markram went for a non-existent single and ran himself out. SA were reduced to 68/3.

Knocks Bavuma and Rassie impress for SA

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Bavuma, who impressed in the Test series versus India, made the most out of his form. He brought up his second ODI century (110). Bavuma was patient and dispatched the loose balls. Rassie was superb, going the aggressive way. He was a bit bemused at the start but since then looked solid. His shot-making stood out as he smashed a second century.

Momentum How did India fare on the field?

India were in a good position before Bavuma and Rassie put the visitors under a lot of pressure. The two forced the Indian bowlers alter their lengths to maximize. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/63) was ordinary and didn't offer any danger. Yuzvendra Chahal was swept easily. India also conceded a few extra runs on the field. For India, Bumrah was excellent with the ball.

Partnership A record stand for Bavuma and Rassie

Bavuma and Rassie have added the highest fourth-wicket stand for SA against India in ODIs. They surpassed the tally of De Kock and AB de Villiers, who had added 171 runs in Centurion back in 2013. They have also added the second-highest stand for any wicket for SA versus India. This was the second instance where a South African pair scored a 200-plus stand.