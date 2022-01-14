The Ashes, 5th Test: Australia compile 241/6 on Day 1

Australia had a terrible start to the fifth and final Test (D/N) of the 2021/22 Ashes at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. They lost three wickets for just 12 runs after England invited them to bat. However, middle-order batter Travis Head slammed a counter-attacking hundred. The likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green too contributed with effective knocks. Here is Day 1 report.

Day 1 How did Day 1 pan out?

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, and Steven Smith fell in single figures after England elected to bat. Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad ripped through Australia's top order. Thereafter, Labuschagne and Head shared a 71-run stand. Head slammed his fourth Test century and then added a century stand with Cameron Green. Chris Woakes dismissed Head before rain stopped play. Australia finished the day on 241/6 (59.3).

Head Head helped Australia regain momentum

Head, who missed the fourth Ashes Test due to COVID-19, made a resounding return. He bailed out Australia from a spot of bother, smashing a brilliant century, his fourth in Test cricket. Head counter attacked the English bowlers, managing 101 from 113 deliveries (12 fours). The left-handed batter smashed his second ton of the ongoing Ashes series. He is also the leading run-scorer.

Stats Head surpasses the 1,500-run mark in Tests

Head has surpassed the 1,500-run mark in Test cricket with his knock of 101. He has piled up 1,502 runs at an average of 44.17. Head has four tons and eight fifties under his belt. His best score (161) came against Sri Lanka in February 2019. Playing his eighth Ashes Test, Head has surpassed 500 runs versus England. He has 540 runs at 45.00.

Bowlers Broad and Robinson picked two wickets

Stuart Broad was the pick of England's bowlers. He registered figures of 2/48 in 18 overs (4 maidens). Robinson also accounted for two wickets (3 maidens). The duo made the most of the green track and overcast conditions. Meanwhile, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes chipped in with a wicket each. Skipper Joe Root bowled 10 overs and leaked 35 runs.

Information Labuschagne gets involved in a bizarre dismissal

Australia's top-order batter Labuschagne grabbed eyeballs for his bizarre dismissal. He moved too far across the stumps while a straight delivery from Stuart Broad knocked him over. The former lost his balance and fell while trying to defend the ball. However, he remained unsuccessful.

