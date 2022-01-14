Ashes 2021-22: Travis Head smashes fourth Test century

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 14, 2022, 02:45 pm 2 min read

Travis Head scored a brisk 101 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian batter Travis Head, who missed the fourth Ashes Test due to COVID-19, made a resounding return. Head bailed out Australia from a position of bother and smashed a brilliant century on Day 1 of the fifth Ashes Test. Head counter attacked the English bowlers, managing 101 from 113 deliveries. He was dismissed by Chris Woakes. Here are the key numbers.

Australia were rocked early on in the fifth Test, being reduced to 12/3 on Day 1. However, Marnus Labuschagne and Head stitched a crucial 71-run stand. After Labuschagne's dismissal, Head got alongside Cameron Green to register a terrific 121-run stand for the fifth wicket. Head slammed a quick-fire century, hitting 12 fours at a strike rate of 89.38. Australia have surpassed the 200-run mark.

Head played a brilliant knock at a crucial juncture on Day 1 of the fifth Test.

Just when the Aussies were under the cosh, he bailed them out with two crucial partnerships.

Also, Head just didn't stick around but helped his side score quick runs.

This is a knock he will will remember fondly.

To return back and go big makes it special.

Head slammed a superb 152-run knock in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, helping Australia win by nine wickets. He followed that up with scores of 18 and 51 in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval as Australia took a 2-0 lead. In the third Test at the MCG, Head scored 27 in his lone innings. And now, he has smashed another ton.

Head has surpassed the 1,500-run mark in Test cricket with his knock of 101 on Friday. He has piled up 1,502 runs at an average of 44.17. Head has four tons and eight fifties under his belt. His best score is 161. Playing his eighth Ashes Test, Head has surpassed 500 runs versus England. He has 540 runs at 45.00 (two tons).

In the ongoing Ashes, Head has scored a total of 349 runs at an average of 69.80. He has scored two tons and a fifty. Notably, he has got these runs after having faced 399 deliveries at a strike rate of 87.46.