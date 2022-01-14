Decoding Steve Smith's poor run in Ashes 2021-22

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 14, 2022, 02:32 pm 3 min read

A lot was expected from Steve Smith in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 series but the Aussie international has endured a barren run. On Friday, Smith was dismissed for a duck in the fifth Ashes Test at Hobart which is a day/night affair. The senior batter was dismissed by Ollie Robinson. Here we decode Smith's poor run against England in the ongoing Ashes.

Australia would have looked up to Smith for his brilliance in Test cricket against England at home in the five-match Test series.

However, Smith hasn't been able to deliver as expected.

With a duck in the first innings at Hobart, he registered his fifth failure in the series.

Smith has managed just two fifties and is yet to score a ton.

Smith scored 12 in the only innings in Brisbane as Australia won by nine wickets. In the second Test at the Adelaide Oval, Smith impressed in the first innings, scoring a superb 93 but faltered for six thereafter. The third Test saw Smith score 16 in the Boxing Day Test. He followed it up with 67 and 23 in Sydney before a duck now.

Smith has batted in seven innings in the ongoing Ashes and has racked up just 217 runs at an average of 31.00. On Friday, he registered his sixth Test duck and a second versus England. This was also his fourth duck in Australia (Test cricket).

Smith had earlier surpassed the 3,000-run mark against England during the fourth Test. He has 3,017 runs at an average of 60.34. Smith has 11 centuries and 11 fifties against England. However, this could be just the second Ashes series in which he could miss out on a single century (also 2010-11). He had scored five tons in his last two Ashes series.

Since the start of 2019, Smith has played 18 Tests, amassing 1,558 runs at 55.64. His average has taken a dip. In this phase, he has scored four tons and nine fifties. The bulk of his runs have come against England (991). Prior to that, Smith had scored 6,199 runs since his debut in 2010 to the end of 2018. He had averaged 61.37.

Australia were rocked early on in the fifth Test, being reduced to 12/3 on Day 1. However, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head stitched a crucial 71-run stand. After Labuschagne's dismissal, Head has got alongside Cameron Green to register a century-plus stand. Head has brought up a fine quick-fire century on return, hitting 12 fours. Australia have gone past the 200-run mark.