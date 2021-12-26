Sports Decoding England's performance with the bat in Tests this year

England were bowled out for 185 runs in the first innings of the third Ashes Test

The England cricket team has evolved in the white-ball format to become a formidable outfit. However, the performances in Test cricket have been poor. They were humiliated by India in the red-ball format at home (one Test yet to be played) and away this year. They also lost to New Zealand at home, besides now trailing 2-0 against Australia in The Ashes Down Under.

England's Test show in 2021 has been poor both at home and away. They have been too dependent on Joe Root to get them out of trouble. Root, who is the highest scorer in Tests this year, surpassed 9,500 runs on Sunday. The batting, in particular, has lacked the edge and there's no consistency on offer. It has been a collective failure of sorts.

Put in to bat first in the Boxing Day Test, England did not disappoint as they continued their dismal run by getting bowled out for 185 runs. It was the 12th time this year when England were bowled out under 200 - third-worst performance overall. Other teams: 14 times - West Indies in 2000. 13 times - Bangladesh in 2002.

Out of 12, India have bundled out England under 200 on eight occasions. 178 vs India (Chennai, Feb 5) 134 vs India (Chennai, Feb 13) 164 vs India (Chennai, Feb 13) 112 vs India (Ahmedabad, Feb 24) 81 vs India (Ahmedabad, Feb 24) 135 vs India (Ahmedabad, March 4) 183 vs India (Nottingham, Aug 4) 120 vs India (Lord's, Aug 12)

Australia have bundled out England under 200 thrice already in the ongoing series, while New Zealand have achieved the mark once this year. Here's England's list of scores under 200 versus the two nations. 112 vs New Zealand (Birmingham, June 10) 147 vs Australia (Brisbane, Dec 8) 192 vs Australia (Adelaide, Dec 16) 185 vs Australia (Melbourne, Dec 26)

Australia dominated the proceedings of Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test. After winning the toss, Pat Cummins opted to field first and bundled out England for 185 runs. Root scored a fifty while Cummins and Nathan Lyon picked three wickets each. In reply, Australia ended the day on 61/1. David Warner scored 38 runs before James Anderson got the better off him.

Australia started the tournament with a thumping nine-wicket win at the Gabba. Australia also won the second Test by 275 runs in Adelaide. The third Test is being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The fourth match will be played from January 5 to 9 at the SCG. The final Test will be held at Blundstone Arena in Hobart from January 14 to 18.