Pakistan cricketer Abid Ali diagnosed with heart condition

Published on Dec 21, 2021

Pakistan's Abid Ali has been diagnosed with a heart condition known as Acute Coronary Syndrome. ACS is a term often used by medical professionals to describe a range of conditions when the blood flow to the heart is reduced suddenly. He was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pain while playing in for his domestic team Central Punjab in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Abid was batting at 61 when he felt chest pain. He was rushed to a cardiac hospital, "where he was diagnosed as a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome," PCB said in a release. "He is under the care of Consultant Cardiologist who is liaising with PCB medical team regarding further treatment. He is currently stable."

Performance A look at Abid Ali's Test numbers

Abid was part of Pakistan's Test team during their recent tour of Bangladesh. He scored 263 runs at an impressive average of 87.66 to be adjudged Player of the Series. In 16 Tests, Abid has scored 1,180 runs at 49.16. He has scored four tons and three fifties with the best score of 215*.

Numbers Abid Ali has done well for Pakistan since his debut

He has scored 695 runs in 2021

He made his Test debut for Pakistan in 2019 versus Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi and has been the country's leading run-getter in red-ball since then. In 2021, he has scored 695 runs at an average of 48.87. He scored his maiden double ton against Zimbabwe in Harare during Pakistan's tour of the country. He has amassed 8,941 runs in first-class cricket in 129 games.

Tourney Key details about the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Abid's domestic team Central Punjab is currently occupying fourth place in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy table with 105 points. They are out of the contention for the final race. The Northern Pakistan (153 points) are leading the table followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (150 points) and Sindh (122 points). The Southern Punjab are placed at the fifth place while Balochistan are languishing at the bottom