Sports SA vs IND: Anrich Nortje ruled out of Test series

SA vs IND: Anrich Nortje ruled out of Test series

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 21, 2021, 05:40 pm

South Africa's Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the three-match Test series versus India

South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match Test series against India. Cricket South Africa (CSA) revealed the news on Twitter, saying Nortje won't be featuring due to persistent injury. As of now, no replacement has been named for Nortje. South Africa have a 20-member squad at their disposal after Nortje's injury. Here are further details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

This comes as a huge blow for the Proteas in seeing their prime fast bowler get ruled out with a "persistent" hip injury. Nortje hasn't bowled since the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE. He has been suffering niggles and doesn't have the required workload to back his cause. Notably, Nortje is the highest wicket-taker for SA in 2021, claiming 25 wickets at 20.76.

Information Nortje is undergoing rehabilitation

As per ESPNcricinfo, CSA's chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra said Nortje is undergoing rehabilitation at the moment and will be aiming make a return for the ODIs against India in mid-January.

Olivier Duanne Olivier likely to replace Nortje in SA's playing XI

Reports have claimed that Duanne Olivier is likely to take Nortje's place in the playing XI for the Centurion Test. Olivier last played a Test for South Africa in 2019. He returned to South Africa earlier this year after a Kolpak stint. He has done well in the domestic FC competition, picking up 28 wickets at 11.14.

Information What are the other options for SA?

Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi are SA's main options going into the first Test. The hosts have a trio of uncapped pacers in the form of Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, and Sisanda Magala. Beuran Hendricks, who has played one Test, is an option too.

Squad A look at South Africa's squad

Revised squad of South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier