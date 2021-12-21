Sports India's performance in South Africa over the last five tours

India's performance in South Africa over the last five tours

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Published on Dec 21, 2021, 04:50 pm

The first Test will be played in Centurion

The much-talked-about India's tour of South Africa is slated to kick off on December 26 in Centurion with Boxing Day Test. This is India's seventh visit to the rainbow nation and they are yet to win a red-ball series against the Proteas on their home soil. The bilateral tournament between the two nations is popularly known as the Freedom series due to historic references.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa

Out of these seven tours, India were defeated on six occasions while drawing the series once in 2010-11. Overall, India have played 39 Test matches against South Africa, winning 14, losing 15 whereas ten games ended in a draw. India have met SA in their backyard on 20 occasions and have managed to win just three games while losing ten.

Information India's tour of South Africa 2001-02

This tour was marred with controversies as the three-match series was changed into two. Shaun Pollock bagged a ten-wicket haul in tournament opener as SA won by nine wickets. The second Test ended in a draw. Virender Sehwag was banned for the third Test for excessive appeal but was fielded anyway, forcing ICC to strip the game of status. SA won the unofficial Test.

Details India's tour of South Africa 2006-07

S Sreesanth picked a fifer in first innings

It was India's 4th tour of South Africa, and this time Rahul Dravid was leading the country. India started the tournament with a 123-run win, courtesy of exceptional bowling from S Sreesanth (5/40 & 3/59). Makhaya Ntini (3/41 & 5/48) inspired SA to a thumping 174-run win in the second Test. India lost the final Test by five wickets to concede the series 1-2.

2010-11 India's tour of South Africa 2010-11

This time MS Dhoni was in charge of India. They were ranked number 1. Jacques Kallis scored a double hundred, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel picked four and five-wicket hauls respectively as SA hammered India by an innings and 25 runs. VVS Laxman was the star in 2nd game as India defeated SA to level the series. The third Test ended in a stalemate.

2013-14 series India's tour of South Africa 2013-14

In 2013-14, Kohli (119 & 96) was the pick of batters for India, who held SA for a draw in the 1st Test. Kallis smashed a farewell ton in the second Test to take Proteas to a mammoth total of 500 runs. SA bowled out India for 334 and 223 runs to take the match by ten wickets and clinch the series 1-0.

The Kohli era India's tour of South Africa 2017-18

Kohli top-scored in the series with 286 runs

Virat Kohli led his side from the front in the 2017-18 series, scoring 286 runs in three games. India went on to lose the series 1-2. Vernon Philander (3/33 & 6/42) starred with the ball as SA defeated India by 73-run in 1st Test. Kohli scored a breathtaking 153-run in the second Test but India suffered a 135-run defeat. India won the last game.