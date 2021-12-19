Sports SA vs India: Memorable Test matches in South Africa

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 19, 2021, 03:26 pm

India have won three Test matches in South Africa

South Africa and India are set to square off in the three-match Test series. The series opener will begin on December 26 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Johannesburg (January 3-7) and Cape Town (January 11-15) will host the following two Tests. India are still eyeing their first Test series win in South Africa. Here, we decode the memorable SA-India Tests in the Rainbow nation.

India have toured South Africa as many as seven times (for Tests). They have managed to win only three of 20 Tests in the nation. Notwithstanding, the two sides have been involved in some riveting encounters in the past.

2006/07 Rahul Dravid's India scripts history in Johannesburg

India won their first-ever Test in South Africa in December 2006. The Johannesburg Test is famous for S Sreesanth's ferocious spells (took eight wickets). Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly also made his international comeback with a crucial 51*-run knock. India handed the Proteas a 123-run defeat after bowling them out on 278. Rahul Dravid became the first Indian captain to win a Test in SA.

2010/11 A Laxman special in Durban

India earned their second Test victory in South Africa on the 2010/11 tour (under MS Dhoni). They arrived in Durban after losing the first Test. The 2nd Test turned out to be low-scoring, with seamers stealing the show. India managed 205 before bowling out SA on 131. VVS Laxman's heroics (96) then guided India to 228. SA eventually fell short by 87 runs.

2017/18 A resounding win amid pitch conundrum

On the 2017/18 tour, Virat Kohli's India were down and out. They lost two back-to-back Tests, chasing targets. Although the Indians had lost the series, they made a statement by winning the Johannesburg Test. India thrashed the Proteas on a surface that was deemed "unsafe". Mohammed Shami registered a brilliant five-wicket haul, as South Africa were bundled out for 177, chasing 241.

2013/14 South Africa missed a historic Test win by a whisker

In December 2013, South Africa missed a historic Test win by a whisker (Johannesburg). Faf du Plessis (134) and AB de Villiers (103) nearly powered South Africa to a victory that would have been remembered for ages. Chasing 458, the Proteas got to 450/7 on Day 5 before the two teams shook hands. South Africa could have registered the highest successful run-chase.