Sports The Ashes: Decoding the key stats of Marnus Labuschagne

The Ashes: Decoding the key stats of Marnus Labuschagne

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 19, 2021, 02:52 pm

Marnus Labuschagne has scored 228 runs in Ashes 2021-22

Marnus Labuschagne has been in top form in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 series. The Australian batter has done well for his side in the ongoing second Test against England, piling up scores worth 103 and 51. In the first Test as well, Labuschagne struck a fine 74-run knock. With three successive productive knocks, the right-handed batter has continued his fine run in The Ashes.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Since making his Test debut in 2018, Labuschagne has been one of the finest batters. His emphatic ability to produce consistency has worked so well for him. Averaging over 60 in Test cricket is no mean feat and Labuschagne has shown why he is a pivotal asset for the Aussie side. He loves playing against England and the numbers speak for themselves.

Ashes 2021-22 A look at Labuschagne in Ashes 2021-22

The first Test match saw Labuschagne step in and stitch a valuable 156-run stand alongside David Warner. He played a positive knock of 74 from 117 deliveries, hitting six fours and two sixes. In the ongoing day/night Test in Adelaide, Labuschagne struck a fine 103 in the first innings. He followed that up with a 51-run effort. He is averaging 76.00 (228 runs).

The Ashes Labuschagne's performance against England

In six Test matches against England, Labuschagne has racked up a staggering 581 runs at an average of 58.10. He has racked up one century and six fifties, with the best score of 103. In Ashes 2019, Labuschagne scored 353 runs across four Tests at 50.42. His efforts in England yielded four fifties. And now in Australia, he has 228 runs already (three innings).

Tests His overall performance in Test cricket

Labuschagne has amassed 2,113 runs from 20 Test matches at a superb average of 62.14. He has six centuries and 12 fifties under his belt with the best score of 215. Interestingly, he averages 91.50 against New Zealand, scoring 549 runs in three matches against them. He also averages 51.55 against India and 63.88 against Pakistan respectively. He averages 30.33 against Sri Lanka.

Information Labuschagne averages 73.00 at home

Labuschagne has scored bulk of his runs at home. He has amassed 1,679 runs at 73.00, hitting six hundreds and eight fifties with the highest score of 215.

Do you know? Fourth-fastest to 2,000 Test runs

In the second Test, Labuschagne became the fourth-fastest to 2,000 runs. He (34) is only behind Sir Donald Bradman (22), George Headley (32), Herbert Sutcliffe (33), and Michael Hussey (33) on this tally. Labuschagne is the fastest to do so since Hussey (2005).