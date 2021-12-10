Sports 2021/22 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad registers second century

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 10, 2021, 05:47 pm

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed an unbeaten 154 (143) against Chhattisgarh

Youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad continues his phenomenal run in 2021. He smashed his second century in two days in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier List A competition. Gaikwad smashed an unbeaten 154 (143) for Maharashtra against Chhattisgarh. The 24-year-old shared a 120-run stand with Yash Nahar as Maharashtra chased down 276. Gaikwad, who is leading Maharashtra, scored 136 in the first match against MP.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been one of the top performers in limited-overs cricket (domestic) of late. He rose to prominence in the 2021 Indian Premier League, winning the title with Chennai Super Kings. Gaikwad won the Orange Cap, having played several match-winning knocks for the Yellow Army. He earned his maiden international call-up for the Sri Lanka tour. Gaikwad played two T20Is on the tour.

Scores Gaikwad has scored 290 runs from two matches

Gaikwad has scored 290 runs from two matches in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy so far. He helped Maharashtra win the opening two encounters. They chased down 328 against MP, riding on Gaikwad's 136-run knock. He fired 14 fours and 4 sixes. Gaikwad returned unbeaten (154* off 143 balls) as Maharashtra chased down 276 against Chhattisgarh (14 fours and 5 sixes).

Stats A look at Gaikwad's domestic stats

As of now, Gaikwad has racked up 2,971 runs from 61 List A matches at an incredible average of 52.12. He has nine tons and 16 half-centuries. Gaikwad has an impressive strike rate of 98.96. The 24-year-old also owns 2,070 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 37.63. In First-class cricket, Gaikwad has smashed 1,349 runs at 38.54.

Ton Youngest CSK batter to score an IPL century

Earlier this year, Gaikwad played arguably the best knock of the IPL 2021, against Rajasthan Royals. The right-handed batter slammed his maiden IPL ton, an unbeaten 101 (60) after CSK were put in to bat. At 24 years and 244 days, Gaikwad became the youngest CSK batter to score an IPL century. The previous record was held by Murali Vijay (26y 2d).

Information Gaikwad recorded two ducks in his first three IPL innings

Gaikwad recorded two ducks in his first three IPL innings (2020). He was dropped from the Playing XI thereafter. However, Gaikwad slammed three consecutive fifties in CSK's last three matches (65* vs RCB, 72 vs KKR, and 62* vs PBKS) of the season.