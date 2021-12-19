Sports Decoding the best T20I matches in 2021

Published on Dec 19, 2021

The best T20I matches this year

2021 is set to come to an end and we had a fascinating year in terms of T20I matches played. From several bilateral series to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, fans witnessed top-notch team and individual performances that will leave a lasting impression. With no more major T20Is left, we decode the best matches held in 2021.

PAK vs AUS T20 WC: Australia down Pakistan in a thrilling contest

After winning all of their Super 12 matches, Pakistan faltered in the semi-final of the T20 WC. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam gave Pakistan a solid start before the former and Fakhar added 72 runs for the second wicket. Australia hit back but Fakhar ensured Pakistan got to 176/4. Australia were 96/5 at one stage before Stoinis (40*) and Wade (41*) changed the match.

SL vs IND SL beat India, claim T20I series

Sri Lanka beat India to win the third T20I and seal the three-match series 2-1. India, who were without several players after Krunal Pandya tested positive for the coronavirus, posted 81/8 in 20 overs. India lost Shikhar Dhawan early in the first over and never quite recovered. The inexperienced middle-order failed as Wanindu Hasaranga claimed figures of 4/9 The hosts claimed a seven-wicket win.

IND vs PAK Pakistan secure their first-ever victory against India in World Cups

Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the fourth match of the T20 World Cup. They chased down 152 in 17.5. Openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam made it one-sided for Pakistan with their phenomenal knocks. Shaheen Afridi removed both KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in quick succession. Virat Kohli played a captain's knock. However, Pakistani openers batted well to claim a 10-wicket win.

BAN vs AUS Bangladesh decimate sorry Australia

Bangladesh beat Australia 4-1 in the five-match T20I series. The fifth encounter of the series saw Bangladesh post 122/8 on a slow surface in Mirpur. Mohammad Naim top scored with a 21-run effort. In response, the Aussies failed to gain any sort of control, faltering for a paltry 62. Shakib Al Hasan claimed figures worth 4/9 as two Aussie batters registered double-digit scores.

SA vs PAK Pakistan openers stun the Proteas

A breathtaking century by Babar (122) helped Pakistan chase down a record 204 against South Africa in the third T20I of the four-match series. Rizwan also fired an unbeaten 73 as the visitors registered a nine-wicket victory. Earlier, Janneman Malan (55), Aiden Markram (63), and Rassie van der Dussen (34*) powered SA to 203/5. Pakistan openers added 197 runs to win the match.