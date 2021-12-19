Sports Kidambi Srikanth beats Lakshya Sen, reaches BWF World Championships final

Kidambi Srikanth beats Lakshya Sen, reaches BWF World Championships final

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 19, 2021, 11:32 am

Kidambi Srikanth beat Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in the semi-final

Kidambi Srikanth on Saturday became the first Indian man to reach the finals of the BWF World Badminton Championships. He produced a stunning turnaround, beating his compatriot Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in the thrilling semi-final. Meanwhile, Sen became the third Indian to win the bronze medal at this event after Prakash Padukone (1983) and B Sai Praneeth (2019).

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Srikanth is the first Indian man to reach BWF World Badminton Championships finals. Sen (bronze in 2021), Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983), and B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) are the only other Indian men with a medal (singles). Among Indian women, PV Sindhu has won a gold, two silvers, and two bronze. Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal owns a silver and a bronze.

Match How did the semi-final pan out?

The two players were neck-to-neck in the first game. Sen had a three-point lead at the interval. The 20-year-old led 19-17 before winning 21-17. Sen moved to an 8-4 lead in the second game. However, Srikanth won six of the next seven points. He eventually won 21-14. The duo was involved in a 43-shot rally in the third game, which Srikanth won 21-17.

Twitter Post WATCH: Srikanth in full swing against Sen

Srikanth A look at Srikanth's recent run

Srikanth endured several injuries ahead of the BWF World Championships. He had a lean patch as well and also missed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics berth. Overall, Srikanth, who is the world number 14 at the moment, has won 256 of 397 matches in his career (lost 141). In 2021, he has also won 18 and lost 16 matches.

Information Srikanth to face Loh Kean Yew in the final

Srikanth will now lock horns with Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the final of the BWF World Badminton Championships on Sunday. The former is in pursuit of becoming the first Indian male player to win gold at the showpiece event.