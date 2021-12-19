Sports La Liga, Barcelona beat Elche 3-2: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 19, 2021, 01:12 am

Barca beat Elche to gain three crucial points

Barcelona surrendered a two-goal lead before scoring late on to beat Elche 3-2 in a crucial La Liga game. Ferran Blanc and Gavi scored in quick succession to hand Barca a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes. The hosts went into half-time with their lead intact. However, Tete Morente and Pere Miila helped Elche make a comeback. Substitute Nico Gonzalez scored the decisive winner.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

This was a massive result for Barca, who could have been left frustrated in what was a crucial encounter in terms of picking up vital points. The result will please manager Xavi, who used several youngsters in the match. With this win, Barca have moved to seventh in the standings. They claimed their seventh win of the campaign.

Stats Barca's youngsters deliver the goods

As per Opta, Gavi is now the fourth player born in 2000 or later to score for Barca in La Liga this season, after Ansu Fati, Gonzalez, and Abde the most of any team in the competition in 2021-22. Ferran is the third-fastest player to score on La Liga debut for Barcelona in the 21st century (16 minutes) after Sandro Ramirez and Eidur Gudjohnsen.

Do you know? Unique record scripted by Barca

As per Opta, three Spanish players (Ferran Jutgla, Gavi, and Nico Gonzalez) have scored for Barcelona in the same La Liga match for the first time since March 2014 against Osasuna (Pedro Rodríguez, Andres Iniesta and Cristian Tello).

Information Barca continue their run against Elche

Barca have played 23 league games at home against Elche without losing (W16 D7). As per Opta, this is more than against any other opponent on home soil without defeat in the competition.