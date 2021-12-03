Sports Legend Cristiano Ronaldo completes 800 career goals: Key stats

Ronaldo has scored 686 goals in club football

Portugal and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, on Thursday, completed 800 top-level career goals. He struck twice in United's 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Premier League. As per BBC Sport, Ronaldo is the first-ever player to score 800 career goals. Although legends Pele and Romario claimed to have scored over 1,000 goals, the official figures state otherwise. Here are the key stats.

Ronaldo is regarded as the GOAT in football. He moved to Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 before joining Juventus in 2018. After re-signing for United from Juventus, Ronaldo has taken the world by storm. He has even been among goals in international games. Ronaldo has added another feather to his cap by netting his 800th career goal.

Ronaldo's 800th goal came in the 52nd minute of the match (against Arsenal). He shot into the far bottom corner from nearly 10 yards. Ronaldo then scored his 801st goal, converting the penalty in the 70th minute.

Ronaldo scored five goals for his first club, Sporting Lisbon (2002-03). He amassed 118 goals for United before joining Real Madrid. He became the club's all-time leading goal-scorer (450 goals in 438 appearances across competitions). Ronaldo moved to Juventus in 2018. He netted 101 goals in 134 matches for the Bianconeri. In his second stint with United, Ronaldo has scored 12 times till now.

Ronaldo made his international debut in August 2003 against Kazakhstan. He scored his first international goal nearly a year later, against Greece, during a UEFA Euro match. Over a decade later, Ronaldo has become the top-scorer in international football (115 from 182 matches). He broke Daei's record of most international goals, earlier this year. Ronaldo is now six goals clear of Daei.

As per the unofficial statisticians RSSSF, Pele (769), Romario (761), and Ferenc Puskas (761) follow Ronaldo in terms of career goals. Argentine legend Lionel Messi is next on the tally with 756 goals. Interestingly, Ronaldo has scored 20 goals or more goals against five teams, Sevilla (27), Atletico Madrid (25), Getafe (23), Barcelona (20), and Celta Vigo (20).