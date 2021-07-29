Sri Lanka beat India in third T20I, win series

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 11:01 pm

Wanindu Hasaranga claimed four wickets in the third T20I

Sri Lanka beat a depleted Indian cricket team to win the third T20I and seal the three-match series by a 2-1 margin. India, who are without several players after Krunal Pandya tested positive for the coronavirus, posted 81/8 in 20 overs. The paltry target was chased down by the Lankans. Here are the key records that have been scripted.

SL vs IND

How did the match pan out?

India lost Shikhar Dhawan early in the first over and never quite recovered. They kept losing wickets as an inexperienced middle-order failed to stand tall. Only three players got to double digits, with Kuldeep Yadav scoring 23*. For the Lankans, Wanindu Hasaranga claimed figures of 4/9 The hosts started watchfully with the bat and then lost two wickets. However, they got the job done.

Hasaranga

Hasaranga scripts these records

Playing his 22nd T20I, Hasaranga has raced to 33 T20I scalps just 14.45. He claimed his maiden four-wicket haul in T20Is. Hasaranga's 4/9 is the second-best bowling figure in Sri Lanka versus India T20I matches after R Ashwin's 4/8. Hasaranga now has 10 wickets against India, becoming the second Lankan to achieve this mark.

Information

Unwanted records for Team India

India posted their third-lowest total in T20Is after managing 74 against Australia in 2008 and 79 against New Zealand in 2016. As per Cricbuzz, India's 81/8 is the second-lowest team total for a full member side batting out all 20 overs.

Do you know?

Dhawan scripts an unwanted record

As per cricket statistician Umang Pabari, Shikhar Dhawan has become the first Indian captain to bag a golden duck in T20Is. Notably, this is also his second career T20I duck.

Information

Rahul Chahar impresses for Team India

Indian spinner Rahul Chahar was excellent with the ball. He claimed three wickets, conceding just 15 runs from his four overs. He registered his best bowling figure in T20Is.