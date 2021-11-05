ICC T20 World Cup, India thrash Scotland: Records broken

Mohammed Shami claimed three wickets for Team India

The Indian cricket team beat Scotland by eight wickets in a Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday in Dubai. India claimed their second victory in Group 2, having played four games. Scotland were bundled out for 85 in 17.5 overs after being asked to bat by skipper Virat Kohli. In response, India (89/2) got past the target.

How did the match pan out?

George Munsey played an aggressive 24-run knock (4 fours, 1 six) to be Scotland's top scorer. Besides Munsey, Michael Leask (21) and Calum Macleod (16) contributed some runs. Indian bowlers were superb on the day with Ravindra Jadeja picking up three wickets as well alongside Shami. In response, the Indian openers were on the charge from the beginning to help the side.

Indian bowlers register these feats

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah impressed with figures worth 2/10 from 3.4 overs. He also bowled a maiden over. Bumrah is now the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is (64). He surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal's tally (63). R Ashwin (1/29) has raced to 55 scalps, equaling Pakistan's Imad Wasim. Meanwhile, Jadeja (3/15) has 43 wickets, equaling Kyle Mills and Ashton Agar.

Bumrah scripts a superb record!

Notable feats scripted by Team India

As per statistician Umang Pabari, Jadeja's figures of 3/15 is the fourth best by an Indian spinner in a T20 World Cup match. This was also the fourth time that two Indian bowlers each took three-plus wickets in a T20 World Cup match (Jadeja and Shami).

Key numbers for Indian openers Rahul and Rohit

KL Rahul (50) slammed his 13th T20I fifty. Rahul has now surpassed AB de Villiers (1,672) in terms of T20I runs. He has gone past 150 fours in T20Is as well. Rohit Sharma (30) chipped in with an aggressive knock. He became the fifth player in ICC T20 World Cup history to surpass 70-plus fours (73). He has 791 T20 World Cup runs.

Major records scripted by Team India

Rahul, who smashed six fours and three sixes, brought up his fifty from just 18 balls. This is now the joint-third fastest half-century in T20Is. India posted 82/2 in the powerplay overs. This is now their best score. India's previous best tally was 78/2 versus South Africa in Johannesburg, 2018. Team India's 82/2 is also the fifth-highest PP score in T20 World Cup history.

Unique records for Kohli and India

Indian skipper Kohli is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. Notably, Kohli won the toss after losing six consecutive tosses in T20Is. Kohli won his 29th match as India's T20I captain. India had 81 balls to spare in their win over Scotland. This is the third-largest victory by balls remaining in T20 World Cup history. It's also India's largest victory by balls remaining in T20Is.

India improve their NRR drastically

India have gone ahead of Afghanistan in the Group 2 points table. Kohli's men are placed third with four points and a NRR of +1.619. Notably, India's NRR is the best in Group 2 now with this brilliant victory over Scotland.

Sixth half-century stand for Rahul and Rohit

Rahul and Rohit added 70 runs for the first wicket. They now have 1,282 partnership runs as a pair in T20Is. This was also their sixth half-century stand in T20Is.