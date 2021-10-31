Asghar Afghan to retire from all formats: His major stats

Asghar Afghan to retire from all formats of cricket

Asghar Afghan, on Sunday, announced that he will retire from all formats of the game after Afghanistan's fixture against Namibia. The 33-year-old is the most successful captain in T20 Internationals at present. He is a part of Afghanistan's squad at the ongoing T20 World Cup. Asghar led the nation in their inaugural Test match, against India in 2018. Here are his key stats.

Captain

Most wins as captain in T20Is

For years, Dhoni remained the most successful T20I captain in terms of wins. He led India to 42 wins in 72 T20Is (lost 28). Asghar emulated the long-standing record by claiming his 42nd T20I win as captain. He overtook Dhoni later on to become the captain with most T20I wins. Under Asghar, Afghanistan have won 43 out of 52 T20Is (lost 9).

Information

The distinction of leading a side in over 50 T20Is

Asghar is one of the six captains to have led a side in 50 or more T20Is. He is only behind Dhoni (72), Eoin Morgan (67), and William Porterfield (56) on the elite tally. Notably, he has the least defeats as captain among them.

Batting

A look at Asghar's batting numbers (T20Is)

Besides captaining, Asghar has served Afghanistan in the middle order across formats. He is the third-highest run-scorer from the nation in T20Is, having scored 1,351 runs from 74 games at an average of 21.79. He also owns four 50+ scores in the format. His career-best score of 62 came against Sri Lanka in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Information

His numbers in ODI and Test cricket

Asghar has amassed over 2,000 runs in ODI cricket (2,424). He also owns a hundred and 12 half-centuries in 114 ODIs. Besides, the senior batter has racked up 440 runs six Tests at an average of 44.00. The tally includes a hundred and 3 fifties.

Feats

Other feats of Asghar

Asghar holds the record for featuring in the second-most consecutive T20Is (63). In fact, he has captained a side in the most consecutive T20Is (46). Asghar has led Afghanistan in 78 matches across formats (40 ODIs and 38 T20Is). The 33-year-old led the nation in their inaugural Test match in 2018 (vs India). Afghanistan lost the match by an innings and 262 runs.