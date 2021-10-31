Serie A: Decoding Juventus' poor run in the 2021-22 season

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 31, 2021, 12:39 pm

Juventus have struggled in the Serie A this season

Serie A giants Juventus have struggled to find any sort of rhythm in Italy's top-flight campaign this season. It hasn't been a sound return for Massimiliano Allegri, who has seen his side struggle to come to terms. Juventus are a whopping 13 points behind the top two in the Serie A table at the moment. They have a long road ahead. Here's more.

Points

Juventus have collected 15 points from 11 matches

Juventus are placed eighth at the moment, collecting just 15 points from 11 matches. They have won four, drawn three, and lost four games so far. Juventus have failed to impress both in attack and the back line. They have scored 15 goals, besides shipping in the same number. All the seven sides placed above Juve have scored more goals.

Juve

Juventus haven't won in three successive Serie A matches

Juventus haven't won in any of their last three Serie A matches. They have also suffered two straight defeats. After drawing versus Inter Milan in gameweek nine, Juventus faced two consecutive 2-1 defeats against Sassuolo and Verona respectively. In both these defeats, they had lesser shots on target than their opponents.

2021-22

A look at Juventus' run this season

Juventus started their campaign with a 2-2 draw versus Udinese. They were beaten by Empoli and Napoli next and the winless run continued as they drew versus AC Milan too. Post that, Juventus went on to post four successive victories against Spezia, Sampdoria, Torino, and Roma respectively. And now, they are once again suffering.

Information

An unwanted record for Juventus

As per Opta, Juventus have conceded at least 15 goals in their first 11 Serie A matches of the season for the first time since 1961-62, when they finished 12th in the standings.