T20 World Cup, SA vs WI: Preview, stats, and more

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 25, 2021, 02:15 pm

T20 World Cup: South Africa and West Indies to clash in Dubai

South Africa will take on West Indies in the sixth Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the high-octane encounter. Both South Africa and West Indies lost their opening encounters. The Proteas suffered a five-wicket defeat to Australia, while WI were downed by England. Here is the match preview.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 15 times in T20I cricket, with South Africa leading the head-to-head series 9-6. Notably, SA have won three of the last four T20Is against West Indies. They beat the Caribbeans 3-2 in the five-match series in 2021. As far as the T20 WC is concerned, SA beat WI in 2007 and 2009. Meanwhile, WI won in the 2016 edition.

Details

Key details about the match

The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will begin at 3:30 PM IST. Pakistan chased 152 without losing a wicket on this venue on Sunday. Notably, the surface has been lucrative for the teams batting second. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+ Hotstar.

SA

SA's middle order needs to step up

SA's batters failed to perform against Australia, with Aiden Markram being their top-scorer (40 runs). Although SA lost, the bowlers did fairly well. Skipper Temba Bavuma wouldn't want to change the XI after a solitary game. Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Bavuma (captain), Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

WI

WI batters need to show intent against spinners

West Indies suffered a batting collapse against England in their tournament opener. They were bundled out for mere 55. WI's batters need to play spin better as they lost six wickets to spinners. Probable XI: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul

Performers

A look at the top performers

Chris Gayle is West Indies' leading run-scorer in T20Is against South Africa. He has smashed 363 runs from 11 games at a strike rate of 177.94 against them. In the bowling segment, Dwayne Bravo has taken 15 wickets with the best bowling performance of 4/19. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock leads the runs column for SA against WI (302 runs at 50.33).