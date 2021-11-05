T20 WC: Scotland bundled out for 85; Jadeja, Shami star

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 05, 2021, 08:56 pm

Scotland were bowled out for 85 by India

Scotland have been bundled out for 85 by India in the Super 12 encounter of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Indian bowlers were all over the place after Virat Kohli elected to field. Michael Leask and George Munsey made a brief recovery after Scotland were reduced to 29/4. Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah were among wickets. Here is the mid-innings report.

Powerplay

Scotland scored 27/2 in the powerplay

India started the proceedings with Bumrah and Chakravarthy. Although Scotland began in an emphatic manner, Bumrah struck in his second over. He removed skipper Kyle Coetze. In the next over, Munsey smashed R Ashwin for three consecutive fours. Mohammed Shami came into the attack, and he registered a wicket-maiden straightaway. Scotland managed to score 27/2 in the powerplay.

Jadeja

Jadeja, Shami shine for India

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of India's bowlers in the first innings. He struck twice in the very first over after the powerplay. He returned in the 12th over and broke the crucial stand between Leask and Munsey. Jadeja took a total of three wickets and gave away only 15 runs in four overs. Meanwhile, Shami was brilliant at the death (3/15).

Do you know?

The Scotland batters have struggled against spinners

It is interesting to note that Scotland have lost 14 wickets against spin in the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup, the joint-most for a team. As per Cricbuzz, all 14 have been either bowled or LBW.

Numbers

A look at the interesting numbers

Matt Cross have registered the second-worst strike rate (under 85) in the T20 World Cup so far (100+ balls). The likes of Craig Williams (87.50) and Liton Das (94.32) follow Cross on the tally. This is the ninth time a team has been bowled out for under 100 in the tournament, the joint-most in a T20 WC edition (9 in T20 WC 2014).

Information

Jasprit Bumrah is now India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is

Bumrah continued his exploits against Scotland as well. He returned figures of 2/10 (3.4), including a maiden. In the process, he surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal to become India's leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals. Bumrah now has 64 T20I wickets at an average of 19.85.