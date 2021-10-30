ICC T20 World Cup, England thrash Australia: Records broken

Chris Jordan was terrific for England against the Aussies

England won their third successive Super 12, Group 1 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, beating Australia on Saturday. Australia were bowled out for a paltry 125 in Dubai. Chris Jordan (3/17) was the chief architect for England. In reply, England openers were on song to lay the platform. Jos Buttler's heroics helped England. Here are the records that were broken.

ENG vs AUS

How did the match pan out?

Australia kept on tottering with the bat and lose momentum as England bowlers were all over them. Aaron Finch scored 44 and a few cameos helped Australia get to 125/10. Chris Woakes was sensational for England, claiming two wickets. Meanwhile, England openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler added 66 runs to lay the foundation. The Three Lions chased down the target.

Bowling

Jordan and Rashid do well for England

Jordan has raced to 77 career T20I scalps, matching Dwayne Bravo's tally. He now has 11 wickets against Australia at 20.36. Adil Rashid (1/19) has 70 T20I scalps now. He has become the 14th bowler with 70-plus wickets in T20Is. In eight games, Rashid has 11 wickets against Australia at 19.72.

Information

Notable feats registered by Aaron Finch

Finch scored a 49-ball 44 for Australia. He hit four fours. The senior Aussie cricketer has raced to 2,554 runs in T20Is at 37.01. Finch now has 594 runs against England at 59.40. He went past 50 fours against England (53).

England

England claim their ninth T20I win versus Australia

This was the 20th meeting between the two sides in the T20Is. England have now won nine games versus the Aussies, who on the other hand have sealed 10 victories. One match didn't have a result. The two teams have now met thrice in the ICC T20 World Cup. England have taken a 2-1 lead in the H2H meetings.

Information

Buttler smashes his 15th T20I fifty

Buttler scored a valiant 71*. He hit five fours and five sixes. Buttler slammed his 15th T20I fifty. He is now the 12th-highest run-scorer in T20Is. Buttler went past the tally of Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (1,973).