T20 WC, India vs Scotland: Virat Kohli elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 05, 2021, 07:03 pm

T20 World Cup, India vs Scotland: Here is the toss update

India and Scotland are squaring off the in the Super 12 clash of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is hosting the evening encounter. After beating Afghanistan, India require another big win to stay alive in the semis race. Besides, the news from the center is that Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to field.

Do you know?

India met Scotland in 2007 T20 WC opener

India were scheduled to take on Scotland in their opening game of the inaugural T20 World Cup edition (2007). However, the match was called-off due to incessant rain. Scotland had won the toss and elected to field first.

Details

Key details about the match

The match is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will be underway at 7:30 PM IST. The pitch in Dubai is expected to get better for batters. However, they need to be careful while playing on the up. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Qualification

How can India qualify for the semi-finals?

India's fate is still not in their own hands as far as the qualification is concerned. They hope for a three-way tie with Afghanistan and New Zealand. If all three teams accumulate six points, the qualification will depend upon the Net Run Rate. This can happen if Afghanistan beat the Kiwis. However, New Zealand will prevail if they win their remaining fixture.

Teams

Here are the two teams

Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross (wicket-keeper), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Changes

Varun Chakravarthy replaces Shardul Thakur

Indian skipper Virat Kohli have made only one change to the Playing XI. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy returns to the side. The 30-year-old, who missed the last game with a niggle, has replaced fast bowler Shardul Thakur. Chakravarthy would want to outfox the Scotland batters in the middle phase. Besides, India could also use him in the powerplay.