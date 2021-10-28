T20 World Cup, WI vs Bangladesh: Preview, stats, and more

West Indies face Bangladesh in Sharjah on Friday

West Indies and Bangladesh face each other in the 11th Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Friday. The match is set to be held in Sharjah. Both WI and Bangladesh have fared poorly in the Super 12s, losing two matches each in Group 1. It's a crucial match for both sides and there's a lot at stake. Here's more.

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met twice in the ICC T20 World Cup. Bangladesh won by six wickets in the 2007 edition as WI sealed a 73-run victory in 2014. Overall, the two sides have met on 12 occasions. WI have won six matches, whereas, the Tigers have pocketed five. One match ended with no result.

Key details about the match

The match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium (3:30 PM IST). The pitch will help spinners and pacers have to vary their lengths. Anything around the 150-160 mark will be crucial. In the three Super 12 matches held here, teams chasing have won twice. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+ Hotstar.

West Indies have been outplayed so far

West Indies have been outplayed in both their matches against England and South Africa respectively. Despite all the star T20 names gracing the side, WI have failed to tick the right boxes. Their batting, in particular, has lacked the punch. WI will have to alter their side and find the balance. Someone will need to shoulder the responsibility and score in bulk.

Bangladesh will need to produce something substantial

After two successive losses against Sri Lanka and England, the Bangladesh cricket team has to pull its act together. They need a complete show against WI and sticking to the basics will be crucial. With WI performing poorly, Bangladesh know they have a sheer chance of making things count. A lot will rely on the experienced names in the line-up.

A look at the probable XI of both teams

West Indies probable XI: Lendl Simmons/Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul Bangladesh probable XI: Liton Das/Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed Mustafizur Rahman

A look at the top performers

Shakib Al Hasan (1,885) is 15 shy of registering 1,900 career T20I runs, besides getting past Tillakaratne Dilshan (1,889). Mahmudullah (1,890) can get past 1,900 runs too and surpass Ross Taylor (1,909). Chris Gayle has hit 122 sixes and needs three more to become only the third T20I batter with 125-plus maximums. Mustafizur Rahman (82) can equal the wickets tally of Saeed Ajmal (85).