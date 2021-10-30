Existing IPL teams can retain four players, BCCI confirms

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 30, 2021, 08:31 pm

Existing IPL teams can retain four players ahead of the 2022 IPL auction

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Saturday, confirmed that the eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) teams can retain a maximum of four players ahead of the player auction. It is understood that these franchises won't be able to retain more than three Indians. Meanwhile, the two new teams can pick three players outside of the auction. Here's more.

Statement

Here is what the BCCI stated

"The 8 existing team will first get the opportunity to retain a maximum of 4 Players and thereafter the 2 new teams will be able to retain a maximum of 3 players before the auction," the BCCI stated. "The window for the eight existing teams to retain the players will be from the November 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021."

Information

Key details about the retention rules

As per the BCCI, the existing eight teams can retain a maximum of three Indian players (capped/uncapped). The number of overseas players in the retention list should be restricted to two. Meanwhile, the teams can't keep more than two uncapped players.

New

What about the new franchises?

Earlier this month, it was reported that the two new franchises will be allowed 'special picks'. They will be able to pick some marquee players outside of the auction. According to BCCI's new rules, only two such Indian players can be acquired by the franchises. Similarly, only one overseas player will be allowed. These franchises can pick only one uncapped player before the auction.

Salary

The salary cap will be Rs. 90 crore

It has been learned that the salary cap will be Rs. 90 crore. The teams will have to spend Rs. 42 crore to retain four players. For retaining three players, the franchises will lose Rs. 33 crore. Two retentions will result in reduction of Rs. 24 crore. If a team opts to retain only one player, it will have to spend Rs. 14 crore.

Information

Salary of each player in case of four retentions

Here is the salary of each player in case of four retentions - Rs. 16 crore for Player 1, Rs. 12 crore for Player 2, Rs. 8 crore for Player 3, and Rs. 6 crore for Player 4.

Teams

Two new teams to feature in IPL 2022

Earlier this week, the RPSG group and CVC Capital acquired the ownership rights of the two new IPL franchises. The RPSG Group picked the Lucknow-based franchise with a winning bid of Rs. 7,090 crore. Meanwhile, CVC Capital grabbed Ahmedabad with a bid of Rs. 5,166 crore. The introduction of two new teams formally makes the IPL a 10-team affair.