ICC T20 World Cup, New Zealand beat Namibia: Records broken

Ish Sodhi was superb with the ball for NZ

New Zealand beat Namibia in a Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday. The Kiwis were struggling at 91/4 after 15 overs before they changed the complexion from there on to post a brilliant 163/4 in 20 overs. Namibia (111/7) struggled on the slow Sharjah wicket to surrender the chase. Here are the records that were broken.

NZ vs NAM

How did the match pan out?

NZ saw both their openers back in the pavilion with the score reading 43/2. Kane Williamson (28) and Devon Conway resurrected the innings but fell in quick succession, leaving the Kiwis reeling at 87/4. NZ were 96/4 after 16 overs before the tides changed. 67 runs came off the final four overs. In response, Namibia lost their way post the powerplay overs.

Records

NZ script this record in death overs; agony for Namibia

The Kiwis have now scored the most runs in death overs in the Super 12. Their 72 versus Namibia surpassed the 71 runs Pakistan got against the latter in Abu Dhabi. As per Opta, Namibia have the worst death bowling economy rate in the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12 (11.50).

NZ batters

Notable numbers for the Kiwi batters

Williamson hit a steady 25-ball 28. He has raced to 1,891 runs at 31.51. Notably, Williamson has surpassed former Lankan ace Tillakaratne Dilshan (1,889) and Chris Gayle (1,884) in terms of runs in T20Is. Glenn Phillips struck a superb 21-ball 39*. He has raced to 591 runs, surpassing Scott Styris. James Neesham scored a 23-ball 35*. He now has 370 T20I runs.

Information

Feats achieved by Guptill and Williamson

Martin Guptill scored 18 from 18 deliveries, hitting one four and a six. He has now raced to 557 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup, surpassing Shahid Afridi's tally (546). Meanwhile, Williamson (391) has gone past former South African ace Hashim Amla (376).

Bowling

Key records scripted by the Kiwi bowlers

Tim Southee (2/25) claimed two wickets to get to 104 wickets. He is now the third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, steering clear of Rashid Khan (102). Ish Sodhi is now the ninth bowler and second Kiwi international in T20I history with 80-plus wickets. Mitchell Santner (1/20) now has 62 wickets, matching Adam Zampa's tally. Trent Boult (2/20) has 53 T20I wickets, surpassing Sunil Narine (52).