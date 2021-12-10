Sports Decoding the numbers of Virat Kohli (as ODI captain)

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 10, 2021, 10:19 pm

Virat Kohli has a win percentage of 70.43 as captain in ODI cricket

Senior opener Rohit Sharma took over the mantle of India's ODI side from Virat Kohli on Wednesday. The former will now lead India full-time in white-ball cricket. Kohli had earlier stepped down as Team India's T20I captain following the conclusion of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Although India failed to win an ICC tournament under Kohli, he registered some astonishing numbers as captain.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Kohli has been the most prolific batter in limited-overs cricket since his international debut. He shattered several records in both ODI and T20I cricket. His career blossomed after he took over the reins of India's white-ball cricket from MS Dhoni in 2017. The Men in Blue fared well everywhere in Kohli's leadership. However, Kohli couldn't win an ICC trophy for Team India.

Numbers A look at Kohli's numbers

Kohli was appointed the full-time ODI captain of Team India in January 2017. He led India to a 2-1 ODI series win against England. Under him, India won 65 out of 95 ODIs and lost 27 (Tied: 1, NR: 2). He registered a win percentage of 70.43, the best among Indian captains who led in 50 or more ODIs.

Do you know? A unique record for Kohli

Kohli played the same opposition at the same ground in his first and last ODI as India's full-time captain (against England in Pune, 2017 and 2021). Notably, India won both matches (2017: By three wickets, 2021: By seven runs).

Batting Fifth-most runs as captain in ODIs

Kohli has the fifth-most runs in ODIs as captain. He scored 5,449 runs at a staggering average of 72.65 while leading Team India in the format. He is only behind Ricky Ponting (8,497), Dhoni (6,641), Stephen Fleming (6,295), and Arjuna Ranatunga (5,608) in terms of runs. Interestingly, Kohli is the only one in the top 10 to have led in less than 100 ODIs.

Information Kohli slammed 21 ODI tons while leading India

Kohli has scored 21 of his 43 tons in ODI cricket while leading the Indian side. He has the second-most hundreds by a captain in the format after Ponting. Notably, Ponting slammed 22 tons in 230 ODIs as captain. Kohli led in only 95 ODIs.

Away Kohli's numbers as captain in away ODIs

Over the years, Kohli smashed 2,607 runs in 42 ODIs as captain away from home. He averages an astronomical 86.90 in these matches. Kohli is only behind Ponting (3,490) and Dhoni (2,846) in terms of runs. Further, Kohli has the most ODI hundreds by a captain in foreign conditions (12). His conversion rate grabs eyeballs as he has just 11 half-centuries in these games.