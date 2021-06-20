WTC final: India bowled out for 217, NZ start cautiously

WTC final: New Zealand openers start cautiously in second session

New Zealand made a cautious start in the second session on Day 3 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship against India. Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway were watchful in the first 10 overs and duly countered the Indian seamers. Earlier, India were bundled out for 217 as Kyle Jamieson registered a historic five-for. Here is the session report.

India

India couldn't continue for long after lunch

India started the second session at 211/7 after losing the likes of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant early on. Ravichandran Ashwin too departed at the stroke of lunch. Although all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja looked in terrific touch, he lost support from the other end. Jadeja fell to Trent Boult, while Jamieson ran through India's tail-enders to complete his five-for.

Jamieson

Jamieson takes his fifth five-for

Jamieson scripted a number of records in the first innings. He recorded his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket by taking the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Pant, Ishant Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah. With this, Jamieson became the first Kiwi bowler to get his fifth five-for within his first eight Tests. He registered brilliant figures of 5/31.

Information

Most wickets for NZ in first eight Tests

Kyle Jamieson (44) now has most wickets for New Zealand after the first eight Tests. He has eclipsed the record of Jack Cowie, who took 41 wickets. Shane Bond (38), Doug Bracewell (33), Hedley Howarth (32), Mark Craig (31) follow Cowie on the tally.

NZ

New Zealand finish on 36/0 at tea

The New Zealand openers commenced their innings in a cautious manner. They were quite watchful against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Shami. Latham and Conway scored just 19 runs in the first 10 overs, but the duo looked in complete control. Interestingly, India brought off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack in the 15th over. NZ finished on 36/0 at tea.