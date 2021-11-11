T20 World Cup: Australia beat Pakistan to reach final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 11, 2021, 11:18 pm

Mohammad Rizwan sparkled with a gutsy 67-run knock but it wasn't enough

Australia ended Pakistan's superb run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Aussies beat Pakistan in the second semi-final in Dubai. After winning all of their Super 12 matches, Pakistan faltered as the Aussies stepped up. Put into bat, Pakistan managed to put up 176/4 in 20. Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman slammed fifties. Australia reached the target with six balls to spare.

Information

Hasan Ali's drop proves to be costly

Australia were 96/5 at one stage before Stoinis (40*) and Wade (41*) changed the match. Hasan Ali dropped Wade in the 19th over as the latter then smashed three successive sixes to seal the deal. Wade ended up with a 17-ball 41*.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Pakistan were superb throughout the tournament and had this match under control. However, Australia handled the pressure situation better as Pakistan lost their way at the death. Besides Hasan's drop catch, this was the 11th match won by a side batting second in Dubai in the ongoing tourney. This factor played a role as credit goes to Australia for turning up in ICC tournaments.

PAK vs AUS

How did the match pan out?

Pakistan openers Rizwan and Babar shared a valiant fifty-plus stand. After Babar's dismissal, Rizwan and Fakhar added 72 runs for the second wicket. Australia hit back but Fakhar ensured Pakistan got to a challenging 176/4. In response, Shaheen Afridi removed Aaron Finch early on before David Warner (49) showed resilience. Pakistan got crucial wickets but Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade had other ideas.

Babar

Babar is the fastest to 2,500 T20I runs

Babar scored a 34-ball 39 for Pakistan. He smashed five fours. The Pakistan captain has now surpassed the 2,500-run mark in T20Is (2,507). He has become just the seventh batter in T20Is and second Pakistani player to surpass 2,500 runs. He is also the fastest to 2,500 T20I runs (62 innings). He now has 317 runs against Australia at 63.40 (seven matches).

Twitter Post

Babar achieves another special milestone

Duo

Babar and Rizwan slam these feats

Babar went past the 300-run mark in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He has 303 runs at an average of 60.60. Meanwhile, Rizwan slammed a 52-ball 67, hitting three fours and four sixes. The aggressive opener has 1,346 runs at 51.76, surpassing Jason Roy (1,316). He slammed his 11th T20I fifty. Rizwan raced to 281 runs in T20 WC 2021.

Do you know?

Rizwan and Babar register these partnership records

Rizwan and Babar added 71 runs for the opening wicket. They have now stitched 1,240 runs as a pair in T20Is (21 matches). They have become the sixth pair to get past 1,200-plus partnership runs. They also registered their fourth half-century stand in T20Is.

Information

Fakhar smashes his sixth T20I fifty

Fakhar hit an aggressive 32-ball 55* for Pakistan. The southpaw slammed three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 171.88. Fakhar registered his sixth T20I fifty. He now has 1,139 runs at 22.15.

Zampa

Zampa equals Steyn's tally

Adam Zampa continued to impress for Australia, registering figures worth 1/22 from his four overs. The right-arm spinner now has 64 T20I scalps at 21.07. He has now equaled the tally for former South Africa star Dale Steyn (64). Zampa is now the second-highest wicket-taker in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He has claimed 12 wickets at 10.91.

Information

Starc becomes second Australian to claim this feat

Mitchell Starc (2/38) has become the second Aussie bowler to claim 60-plus wickets in T20Is (60) after Zampa (64). Starc now has 15 wickets versus Pakistan in nine T20Is at an average of 14.26.

Shadab

Shadab dazzles for Pakistan

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan was superb for his side, claiming four wickets for 26 runs from his four overs. The senior spinner has now raced to 67 T20I scalps, surpassing the likes of Steyn (64), Stuart Broad (65), and Ajantha Mendis (66). He has now claimed his second four-wicket haul in T20Is.

Warner

Warner surpasses 2,500-plus T20I runs

Australian opener Warner hit a sublime 49 from 30 balls. The southpaw slammed three fours and three sixes. Warner has now become the eighth batter to get past 2,500-plus T20I runs (2,501). He has achieved the mark in 87 innings. In 16 T20Is, Warner has now amassed 397 runs against Pakistan at 30.53.

Records

Major records scripted in the match

Pakistan have become the first team to lose three World T20 semi-finals (2010 vs Australia, 2012 vs Sri Lanka, 2021 vs Australia). As per statistician Umang Pabari, Stoinis and Wade's unbeaten 81-run stand is now the highest in World T20 semi-finals. The Aussies have ended Pakistan's winning streak of 16 T20Is in the UAE.

Stat attack

A look at the unique records scripted

As per Umang Pabari, Rizwan became the first player to score 1,000-plus runs in a calendar year in T20Is. This was the second occasion where Pakistan batted first in a World T20 semi-final match against Australia and went on to lose (also 191/6 in 2010). Shadab has become the first player to take four wickets in a World T20 semi-final match.