T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs Namibia: Preview, stats, and more

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 01, 2021, 02:13 pm

Pakistan and Namibia will square off in Abu Dhabi

Pakistan will take on Namibia in the Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Tuesday. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host the encounter in the evening. Pakistan have played like champions so far, having won all three matches. Meanwhile, Namibia lost to Afghanistan after beating Scotland in their opening Super 12 encounter. Here is the match preview.

Information

Pakistan and Namibia to meet after 18 years

Pakistan and Namibia are yet to face each other in T20 Internationals. They have just clashed in a solitary international game. Pakistan defeated Namibia by 171 runs in the 2003 ODI World Cup. The two sides will meet after 18 years.

Details

Key details about the match

The match is set to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Namibia suffered a 62-run defeat to Afghanistan on this venue, while Pakistan are yet to play here. The wicket here favors everyone in phases. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pakistan

Flawless Pakistan expected to play the same XI

Pakistan are the front-runners to win the T20 World Cup title after winning their first three games. They seem to be flawless at the moment, having ticked all boxes. Pakistan are expected to play the same side. Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Namibia

Namibia batters require momentum

The Namibia batters failed to get going against Afghanistan. Only David Wiese managed to cross the 20-run mark. Namibia's struggles might escalate against a star-studded Pakistani bowling attack. Probable XI: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Zane Green (wicket-keeper), Gerhard Erasmus (captain), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz