T20 World Cup: Here's how India can still reach semi-finals

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 01, 2021, 04:16 pm

India are win-less in the 2021 T20 World Cup so far

India are off the rails in the ongoing T20 World Cup after facing another humiliating defeat on Sunday. They lost to New Zealand by eight wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. A week ago, Pakistan stunned the Indians with a 10-wicket rout. However, with three games to go, India are still in contention to qualify for the semi-finals. Here, we analyze the same.

Scanario

What is the current equation?

India presently occupy the fifth spot on the Group 2 standings after losing two games. They have the second-worst Net Run Rate (-1.609). Meanwhile, Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand, and Namibia are the top four teams. Pakistan, who are unbeaten so far, will qualify for the semi-finals with another win. Only two teams can advance from each of the two Super 12 groups.

India

India can't afford another defeat

Can India still qualify for the semi-finals? Yes, mathematically! For starters, India need to win their remaining matches, against Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia respectively. Another defeat will confirm their early exit from the tournament. Not only that, India need to win by huge margins in order to improve their NRR. India are lagging behind with their current NRR.

Results

India would hope that NZ, Afghanistan lose one game each

India's fate is not in their own hands now. They would hope that New Zealand and Afghanistan lose at least one of their impending games. Even then, the NRR would come into play. Namibia and Scotland can also help India by stunning Pakistan in the upcoming games. However, Pakistan are likely to prevail, taking into account their current form.

Scenarios

A look at the other possible scenarios

Afghanistan have the best NRR in Group 2 (+3.097). India will have to claim a huge victory against Afghanistan to bring down Afghanistan's NRR. Team India will then hope that Afghanistan beat New Zealand in their last match. The Kiwis are expected to beat Scotland and Namibia. In this manner, all three teams can accumulate six points. Thereafter, the qualification will depend upon NRR.

Story

Why does the story matter?

India entered the T20 World Cup as the favorites along with England. However, a couple of defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand have derailed their campaign. Although India can win the next three games with ease, they might not earn a spot in the semis. Notably, Team India last failed to make the semis in the 2012 T20 World Cup edition.