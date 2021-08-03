England vs India: Virat Kohli set to break Ponting's record

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 09:47 pm

Kohli is set to break Ponting's record of scoring most international tons as captain

Virat Kohli is set to lead India in the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The series opener will kick-off on August 4 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. India's most successful Test captain, Kohli, hasn't scored a Test ton in over a year. In the upcoming Test, he could break former Australian captain Ricky Ponting's record of scoring most international tons as captain.

Feat

Kohli requires one century to get past Ponting

Kohli has scaled new heights after taking over as India's Test captain. So far, the Indian skipper has racked up 12,400 runs while leading India in 201 internationals. He averages an astonishing 62.00 as captain. At the moment, Kohli has the joint-most international centuries (41) as captain with Ponting. Kohli will leave behind the latter by scoring another ton.

Do you know?

Second-most Test tons as captain

It is interesting to note that Kohli has the second-most Test centuries as captain (20). He is only behind former South African captain Graeme Smith (25). Kohli had surpassed Ponting (19) on this list in 2019 (136 vs BAN).

Runs

Kohli set to surpass these legends in terms of runs

Kohli is one of the most prolific Test players of this generation. In 92 Tests, he has racked up 7,547 runs at an incredible average of 52.04. He has five Tests to surpass the runs tally of legends Gordon Greenidge (7,558), Ross Taylor (7,564), Colin Cowdrey (7,624), Justin Langer (7,696), Ian Bell (7,727), and Michael Atherton (7,728).

Captaincy

Captain Kohli one win away from overtaking Clive Lloyd

Kohli is already India's most successful captain in Test cricket. Under him, the Indian team has won 36 out of 61 Tests, and lost 15. Meanwhile, 10 of them have resulted in a draw. By winning one more Test, he will overtake the legendary captain Clive Lloyd (36) on the list. Earlier, Kohli broke MS Dhoni's record of leading India in most Tests (60).