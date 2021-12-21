Sports Premier League, Pep Guardiola vs Thomas Tuchel: Decoding the stats

Since Thomas Tuchel joined Premier League side Chelsea in January 2021, a beautiful rivalry has blossomed between him and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. Tuchel's Chelsea ousted Man City in the FA Cup last season, besides beating them in the Champions League final. In the Premier League, where both sides are challenging for the title this season, Tuchel and Pep share the spoils.

Before joining Chelsea, Tuchel had failed to beat Guardiola's Bayern Munich back in Germany with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund respectively. However, things have changed and Tuchel has shown his mettle against Pep this year. With City and Chelsea slated to meet in the Premier League next month, the German will want to stop Guardiola's men, who are on a rampant run.

Since joining the club in the summer of 2016, Guardiola has managed City in 208 Premier League matches to date. He has tasted 154 wins, 25 draws, and 29 losses. His side has netted 510 goals, besides conceding 165. Guardiola has helped City win three Premier League titles. City lifted the Premier League in 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21 respectively.

Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea's manager in January 2021 and has since then stamped his authority. The German manager has managed Chelsea in 37 Premier League games, winning 22, drawing 10, and losing five. Chelsea have scored 64 goals under Tuchel, besides letting in only 25.

Guardiola has bagged 10 Premier League Manager of the Month awards, including four in the 2017-18 season. He has been adjudged Premier League Manager of the Season on three occasions. Meanwhile, Tuchel has already bagged two Premier League Manager of the Month awards. He won the same in March 2021 and October 2021 respectively.

Guardiola has managed City in 321 matches so far across competitions, winning 234, drawing 39, and losing 48 times. He has a win percentage of 72.90. Meanwhile, Tuchel has managed Liverpool in 57 matches. He has won 34, drawn 15, and lost eight matches, notching a win percentage of 59.65.

Guardiola and Tuchel have met on nine occasions. Tuchel has beaten Guardiola three times, besides drawing once, and losing five. His three wins against Guardiola came in successive matches in the FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League this year. Guardiola ended the sequence of losses by helping City beat Chelsea in the PL back in September.

City lead the Premier League 2021-22 table with 44 points from 18 matches. They have forwarded 44 goals (second-highest), besides shipping in nine (fewest). Meanwhile, Chelsea are third, having collected 38 points. They have won two of their last five matches.