FIR against Yasir Shah for aiding in minor girl's rape

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 21, 2021, 02:55 pm

Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah has been accused of aiding in a minor's rape case

Police have registered an FIR against Pakistan Test cricketer Yasir Shah for aiding in a minor girl's rape. An FIR was registered at the Shalimar police station in Lahore after a woman lodged a complaint. There are allegations on Yasir and his friend of kidnapping, molesting, and threatening a 14-year-old girl. Here are further details on the same.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Pakistan is highly unsafe when it comes to sexual assaults. Cases of rape is on the rise across the country as women continue to suffer. According to a report in ANI last month, at least close to a dozen of rape cases are reported daily in Pakistan. Around 22,000 rape cases have been reported to the police over the last six years.

FIR FIR was registered in Islamabad

According to a report in Dawn.com, an FIR was registered on December 19 on the complaint of a woman in Islamabad. The case was registered against Yasir and the cricketer's friend Farhan, under sections 292-B and 292-C (child pornography) as well as 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Information Complainant had taken her niece to a gathering

The woman revealed she took her 14-year-old niece, who is a matric student, to a gathering in Lahore which was hosted by Yasir, who she mentioned as her acquaintance. She said that two to three months after returning, her 14-year-old niece seemed "unwell and disturbed".

Revelations Chilling revelations made by the complainant

The complainant said that Farhan claimed to be her niece's friend. "After continuously asking her about it, she said that at Yasir's house, his friend Farhan took her mobile number and after talking to her a few times, claimed to be her friend," the complainant said. She added Farhan also used to make the girl talk to Yasir on WhatsApp.

Assault Yasir's friend sexually assaulted the minor at gunpoint

The complainant said that while her niece was returning from tuition, Farhan got the latter into a taxi and took her to a flat. According to the FIR, Farhan sexually assaulted the teenager at gunpoint, besides making a video. He told her that if she told anyone about the incident, he would make the video go viral and kill her, the complainant added.

Incident Farhan raped the victim for a second time

The FIR adds that Farhan blackmailed the victim again and took her to a flat above a cafe where he raped her a second time. The complainant added when she came to know about the incident, she called Yasir on WhatsApp and told him everything. Yasir made derogatory remarks and also proposed getting the the 14-year-old married off to Farhan.

Information Complainant and her family has been threatened

The complainant also alleged that both Yasir and Farhan have threatened her with dire consequences and she has audio recordings to back the same. She said her family has even faced death threats and asked the authorities to take swift action.

Action Islamabad police to take legal action based on medical results

The Islamabad police has said that the victim had undergone a medical examination. "The investigation will move forward in light of the circumstances and the results of the medical exam," the statement said. "Indiscriminate legal action will be ensured if evidence of rape comes to light," the statement added. Meanwhile, the PCB has noted allegations leveled against one of the board's "centrally contracted players".

Do you know? Yasir has claimed 235 Test wickets

Yasir has represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, having claimed a total of 235 wickets at an average of 31.08. He has taken 16 five-wicket hauls with the best performance of 8/41. He has also featured in 25 ODIs and two T20Is.