Pakistan beat WI in 2nd T20I, lead three-match series 2-0

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 14, 2021, 10:25 pm

Pakistan beat West Indies by nine runs in the 2nd T20I

A clinical performance from the bowlers helped Pakistan win the second T20I against the West Indies at National Stadium, Karachi. The hosts successfully defended 172 to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. A phenomenal knock from Brandon King couldn't get WI home. Shadab Khan impressed with his all-round exploits, while Mohammad Rizwan was once again the star of Pakistan's batting line-up.

Match How did the match pan out?

Pakistan lost skipper Babar Azam early after they elected to bat. He departed after getting involved in an untimely run-out. RIzwan (38), Haider Ali (31), and Iftikhar Ahmed (32) kept Pakistan afloat. A thrilling cameo by Shadab Khan (28*) drove the hosts to 172/8 . Although King and Romario Shepherd did well, they ran out of partners eventually. The visitors finished on 163/10.

Information Sixth consecutive T20I series against the West Indies

Pakistan have won their sixth consecutive T20I series against the West Indies. They have lost just two matches to them in T20I history (bilateral series). Pakistan are unbeaten against WI (bilateral T20I series) since April 2017.

Rizwan Rizwan races to 1,800 international runs in 2021

Mohammad Rizwan continued his exploits in T20I cricket. Rizwan, who is the leading T20I run-scorer this year, fired 38 off 30 balls (4 fours, 1 six). He raced to 1,800 runs across formats in 2021. Rizwan owns 1,828 international runs from 43 matches in 2021, the most by a batter this year. He averages a staggering 55.39.

King Brandon King slams his maiden T20I half-century

Brandon King was the lone warrior in West Indies' run-chase. The 26-year-old slammed his maiden half-century in T20I cricket. He smashed 67 off 43 balls with the help of 6 fours and 3 sixes. King took the WI past 100 along with four different batting partners. He eventually departed in the 16th over in an attempt to accelerate the innings.

Performers A look at other notable performances

A late cameo by Romario Shepherd (35*) inspired hope in the West Indies camp. However, the visitors fell nine runs short in the run-chase. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers. He took three wickets in one over (17th) and gave away 26 runs. The likes of Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Haris Rauf snapped up two wickets apiece.