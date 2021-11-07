Decoding Liverpool's superb run in the 2021-22 season

Liverpool have been superb in all competitions this season

Liverpool have the chance to go second in the Premier League 2021-22 season when they take on West Ham United later tonight. The Reds are yet to taste defeat this season in every competition and are flying high. Jurgen Klopp's men have what it takes to gain aplenty this season and stamp their authority. Here we decode Liverpool's superb run this season.

Premier League

Liverpool have done well in the Premier League

Liverpool are the only side to remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season. They have secured six wins and four draws from 10 PL matches so far. The Reds have collected 22 points and are behind Chelsea (26) and Manchester City (23). Liverpool have netted the most goals this season in the PL (29). They have let in eight (third-fewest).

UCL

Liverpool have been brilliant in the Champions League

Liverpool have already gained progression to the next round of the Champions League. They top the proceedings in Group B with 12 points from four matches. Liverpool did the double over Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, besides beating FC Porto and AC Milan. The Reds have scored 13 goals and conceded five so far.

Performers

The key performers for Liverpool this season

Mohamed Salah has been in top form for the Reds this season, scoring 15 goals and making six assists. Sadio Mane has scored eight goals to follow suit. Forwards Roberto Firmino (G6 A1) and Diogo Jota (G5 A1) have contributed as well. Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a constant supply chain, providing six assists so far.

Information

Liverpool are in the quarters of the Carabao Cup

Liverpool have reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and will face Leicester City. In the previous round, Liverpool beat Preston 2-0. Prior to that, they overcame Premier League side Norwich City 3-0.