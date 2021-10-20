Champions League, Liverpool beat Atletico; Real win: Records broken

Published on Oct 20, 2021

Mohamed Salah scored two goals for Liverpool

Liverpool beat 10-man Atletico Madrid 3-2 in a crucial UEFA Champions League tie which was filled with constant drama. Liverpool went ahead 2-0 but saw Atletico equalize twice as the match was poised at 2-2. However, Atletico's goal-scorer Antoine Griezmann received a straight red card in the second half as the match changed. Meanwhile, Real Madrid enjoyed a thumping 5-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Details

Liverpool earn all three points against Atletico

Salah started the scoring with a superb low finish after a strong run before mid-fielder Naby Keita added the second with a brilliant volley. Griezmann scored twice for the hosts in a space of 14 minutes to equal the proceedings. The French forward was shown a straight red card before Salah got the winner from the penalty spot.

Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in 21 games

Liverpool are now unbeaten in 21 games in all competitions. Their last last nine matches have seen them amass 30 goals. Liverpool have netted at least three times in all of their seven away games in the ongoing campaign. The Reds are now top of Champions League Group B by and have an emphatic five-point lead.

Salah

Salah scripts these records for Liverpool

In 11 matches across competitions this season, Salah has found the net on 12 occasions. The Egyptian stalwart has 137 goals in 214 games for the Reds. The prolific forward has now scored in nine consecutive games for Liverpool in all competitions (11 goals). Salah has netted 30 Champions League goals for the Reds (highest).

Duo

Vinicius and Benzema shine for Real Madrid

Real Madrid thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 to clinch their second victory from three matches in Group D. Vinicius Junior scored a brace for Real as the in-form Karim Benzema was among the scorers. Vinicius now has seven goals in nine appearances for Real this season. Benzema, who now has 11 goals in 2021-22, raced to the mark of 290 for Real.

Information

Unique records scripted in the match

As per Opta, Griezmann is the first player in UEFA Champions League history to score twice and be sent off in the same match. Liverpool have both scored and conceded twice in the first half of the Champions League for the first time.

Opta stats

Key records scripted in the Shakhtar-Real encounter

Carlo Ancelotti has won all of his four games against Shakhtar Donetsk, beating them twice in the group stages in each of 2004-05 and 2007-08 with AC Milan. The Italian has only won more games against Bayern (6) and Liverpool (5). Real have scored five away goals in a Champions League match for the first time since November 2018 (0-5 against Viktoria Plzen).

City

Man City script these records

Manchester City beat Club Bruges away from home in a 5-1 affair. As per Opta, City have now scored five-plus goals in a game for the 40th time since Pep Guardiola took over in 2016. Aged 19 years and 166 days, Cole Palmer become only the third teenager to score in the UEFA Champions League for Manchester City after Phil Foden and Kelechi Iheanacho.