Premier League, Burnley hold Chelsea 1-1: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 06, 2021, 10:39 pm

Burnley players celebrate after scoring

Premier League leaders Chelsea spurned several opportunities as Matej Vydra rescued a point for Burnley in gameweek 11 at Stamford Bridge. The Blues went ahead with Kai Havertz scoring in the 33rd minute. However, Burnley hung on as Vydra equalized in the 79th minute. Burnley, who played their fifth draw this season, remain in the relegation battle. Here's more.

CHEBUR

How did the match pan out?

Havertz opened the scoring with a header from Reece James' cross. The hosts could saw Thiago Silva's header hitting the post, while Burnley keeper Nick Pope saved well from Callum Hudson-Odoi in each half. However, Burnley equalized when Ashley Westwood whipped in a cross which Jay Rodriguez headed across to Vydra, who found the net.

Stats

Notable stats achieved as Burnley hold the Blues

Chelsea had 25 shots in their 1-1 draw with Burnley. As per Opta, this is their best tally in a Premier League home game in which they failed to win since August 2015 against Crystal Palace (26 shots, lost 2-1). Burnley have become just the second team to have taken points from Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this season.

Do you know?

James shines for Chelsea

Chelsea right-back James has now been involved in seven goals this season in the Premier League (G4 A3). Only Mohamed Salah (16), Michail Antonio (9), and Jamie Vardy (8) have been directly involved in more Premier League goals.

Do you know?

Rare goal for Vydra

As per Squawka Football, Vydra has scored in the Premier League for the first time since April, ending a run of 15 games without a goal. Meanwhile, Havertz netted his fourth goal for Chelsea this season in all competitions.