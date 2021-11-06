2021 Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic beats Hubert Hurkacz, reaches final

World number one Novak Djokovic qualified for the 2021 Paris Masters final after beating Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6(5). The Serbian prevailed after losing the first set in what turned out to be a thrilling semi-final. He has reached the grand finale at the Paris Masters for the seventh time. Notably, Djokovic has assured himself of a seventh year-end number one finish.

Djokovic extends his lead over Hurkacz to 3-0. The pair met for the first time since 2019 Wimbledon (Djokovic beat Hurkacz 7-5, 6-7, 6-1, 6-4). The Serbian won his 71st ATP Masters 1000 semi-finals. He now has a win-loss record of 374-81 in these tournaments. Djokovic claimed his 41st win at the Paris Masters. He has entered his 54th Masters 1000 final.

By winning the semi-final, Djokovic has assured himself of a seventh year-end number one finish. He has now attained this feat the joint-most times (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020, and 2021). The 34-year-old was earlier tied with with Pete Sampras, who finished as the world number one in 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, and 1998 respectively.

Prior the Paris Masters, Djokovic competed at the US Open, where he finished as the runner-up (lost to Daniil Medvedev). The former was chasing the historic Calendar-Year Slam. Djokovic clinched three back-to-back majors by winning the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon this year. He is currently tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in terms of Grand Slam titles (20).