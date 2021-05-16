Leicester City beat Chelsea to win FA Cup: Records broken

Leicester City won their first-ever FA Cup in their history after beating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley. Youri Tielemans scored one of the greatest FA Cup goals to give the Foxes a deserved trophy in front of 21,000 fans. Chelsea had a goal disallowed by VAR at the dying stages for a tight off-side call. This is Chelsea's second successive FA Cup final defeat.

The game had limited opportunities for the first 50 minutes with no shots on target by both sides. Belgium mid-fielder Tielemans scored from a spectacular right-foot drive that flew beyond Chelsea goal-keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga into the top corner. The shot from 25 yards came in the 63rd minute. Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel made two crucial saves before Chelsea had a goal disallowed.

As per Opta, Leicester City are the 44th different side to win the FA Cup, and the maiden first-time winners of the competition since Wigan Athletic in 2013. Meanwhile, Chelsea are the first team to finish runners-up in consecutive FA Cup finals since Newcastle United in 1998 and 1999.

