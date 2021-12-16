Sports Pat Cummins ruled out of Adelaide Test, Smith leads Australia

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the ongoing Day/Night Test of the 2021/22 Ashes at the Adelaide Oval. He is sitting out after coming in close contact with a COVID-19 positive in Adelaide last night. As a result, Steven Smith is leading the Aussies. Meanwhile, Michael Neser has earned his maiden Test cap. Here are further details.

"Cummins was dining in a restaurant last night and did not breach any biosecurity protocols. He isolated as soon as he became aware of the situation and has since had a PCR test, which produced a negative result. We anticipate that he will be available to play in the third Vodafone men's Ashes Test at the MCG in Melbourne," a Cricket Australia release stated.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Cummins was at an Adelaide restaurant with his brother and Adelaide Strikers bowler Harry Conway on Wednesday. He came to know that a patron on an adjoining table was diagnosed with COVID-19. Cummins immediately left the restaurant before alerting the authorities. Although Cummins returned a negative PCR test, he will have to isolate for seven days.

According to CA, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were also present at the same restaurant. However, the duo sat at a separate table outdoors. Notably, South Australia Health deemed Starc and Lyon as casual contacts. Hence, they were free to play.

Gutted to miss this Test but really excited to see Neser finally get his chance in the baggy green. He has done the hard yards and is a seriously skilful player. Super frustrating but COVID has thrown us all some curve balls over the last couple of years. Will be cheering along! — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 16, 2021

Cummins recently took over as Australia's Test captain from Tim Paine, who is on an indefinite break. The latter had left captaincy after his sexting scandal came to light. Under Cummins, Australia thrashed England in Brisbane. Meanwhile, Smith is leading Australia for the first time since the ball-tampering fiasco in Cape Town (2018). Besides, Travis Head has been named Australia's vice-captain for the match.

Three different players have led Australia in three consecutive men's Tests (Paine vs India in Brisbane, Cummins vs England in Brisbane, Smith vs England in Adelaide). This has happened for the first time in nearly 64 years.

As per the health rules of South Australia, a fully vaccinated close contact of a COVID-19 positive case must get tested immediately. In this case, a seven-day isolation is required. Further, the person has to undergo tests on the sixth and 13th day after the contact. It remains to be seen if Cummins will be available for the Boxing Day Test, starting December 26.